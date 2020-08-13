18m ago

add bookmark

'We've done our job, Mr President' - Premier Alan Winde appeals to Ramaphosa to reopen economy

Jenni Evans
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
Photo: Malherbe Nienaber/Netwerk24
  • Premier Alan Winde has appealed directly to President Cyril Ramaphosa to reopen the economy. 
  • He said his province got behind the president to do everything it could and that cases have started to decline. 
  • He acknowledged the possibility of a second wave of the pandemic and believes the province has hospital capacity for that.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde appealed directly to President Cyril Ramaphosa to reopen the economy to prevent further poverty and job losses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We've done our job, Mr President," Winde said on Thursday.

He said everybody backed Ramaphosa when he first declared a national state of disaster and that the province innovated urgently, building field hospitals, finding hotspots and "testing, testing, testing".

He said the poorest 10% of people in the country lost 55% of jobs during the pandemic and that the level of food insecurity increased from 25% to 47%, according to their data.

Three million jobs were lost, with at least 38 000 in the informal sector and more than 104 000 in tourism.

He said the province believed that it had flattened the curve.

READ | Lockdown: Western Cape wants alcohol ban lifted urgently

There are, however, some places where cases are flatlining or increasing slightly. This was why Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo visited the Garden Route.

The premier said 241 people were treated at a Khayelitsha coronavirus facility run with Doctors Without Borders. Thirty-four people died. That facility is being decommissioned and the NGO will move to another province to assist.

At the height of the pandemic, there were 588/100 000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Khayelitsha. Now, there are 16 active cases per 100 000. 

Head of the health department Keith Cloete said the Cape Town International Convention Centre would be decommissioned soon too and that remaining patients would be transferred to Brackengate.

Cloete said the province developed a programme of close contact with diabetics. More than 200 000 medication deliveries to diabetics have been made. Diabetics are at a greater risk of becoming very ill if they contract the virus. 

At the height of the pandemic, 60% of the province's oxygen supplies were used daily. Now, 54% of available oxygen is being used to treat the illness.

News24 reported that the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and Cabinet were advised to lift the ban on the sale of cigarettes and alcohol and move the country to Alert Level 2 of the lockdown.

Alcohol industry and business representatives met with Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday.

The Western Cape was the first province to spike in the country and recorded the first death after its first confirmed case on 11 March.

According to Wednesday's update from Mkhize, there were 568 919 confirmed cases, with 100 536 in the Western Cape (17,7%). The province has recorded 3 485 of the 11 010 deaths nationally.

There were 88 735 recoveries in the province. Sadly, 240 healthcare workers' deaths were related to Covid-19 and 38 of those occurred in the Western Cape.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Western Cape lifestyle audit finds MECs, partners live a lifestyle in line with their income
Winde wants NDZ, Mkhize to consider 'differentiated approach' for Western Cape as deaths flatten
Alan Winde | Alcohol ban: South Africa needs to act smarter
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosaalan windecape towncoronaviruseconomyhealthlockdown
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
25% - 3081 votes
No I would not
30% - 3630 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
45% - 5583 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.42
(+0.13)
ZAR/GBP
22.82
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
20.63
(-0.24)
ZAR/AUD
12.48
(+0.18)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.28)
Gold
1933.42
(+0.64)
Silver
26.37
(+2.91)
Platinum
948.29
(+2.11)
Brent Crude
45.32
(+2.09)
Palladium
2156.88
(+1.60)
All Share
57258.64
(-0.28)
Top 40
52952.89
(-0.33)
Financial 15
10171.15
(+0.31)
Industrial 25
75819.88
(-0.51)
Resource 10
58828.80
(-0.28)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

3h ago

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng...

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
for subscribers
Family holds lobola negotiations via Zoom as happy couple adjust to new Covid-19...

12 Aug

Family holds lobola negotiations via Zoom as happy couple adjust to new Covid-19 normal
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20224.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo