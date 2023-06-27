‘We’ve lost our bulletproof’: Diepsloot residents mourn CPF crime fighter killed on duty

Residents of Diepsloot came out in numbers to bid farewell to former community policing forum chairperson Makoti John Makola on Tuesday afternoon.

Police minister Bheki Cele, Gauteng MEC Faith Mazibuko and Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku were at the service.

Residents said they would take to the streets on Tuesday evening until President Cyril Ramaphosa visited them.

"We’ve lost our bulletproof."

These were the words of outraged Diepsloot residents during the memorial service of community policing forum chairperson, Makoti John Makola, on Tuesday afternoon.

Gathered at a church in Diepsloot Extension 9, the residents sang hymns and shared stories and memories of Makola, while also letting the government officials at the service know they were unhappy.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku were among those present at Makola’s memorial service.

During the service, community patrollers stood on the stage holding white candles. A number of armed police officers surrounded the hall, where mourners chanted "we’ve lost our bulletproof".

Makola was killed in Diepsloot two weeks ago when he was responding to a criminal complaint near his house.

Makola's neighbour and friend, Abraham Sebothoma, said the community had lost a hero.

"We’ve lost a friend... a family man. There can never be anyone else like him in Diepsloot," said Sebothoma.

READ | 'Ramaphosa is in Russia... while his people are dying in Diepsloot'

"The people of Diepsloot have lost the one person who cared about the safety of residents. We have indeed been robbed of a life like no other. He cannot and will not be replaced."

Gail Styger, better known as "Sister G", from the Wot-if? Trust NGO said she had felt safe over the 10 years she had worked with Makola.

"After our premises in Extension 10 were burnt, John came to our rescue. He helped us in many instances by patrolling the streets of Diepsloot.

"It might take long, but in commemoration of John’s memory, my organisation is going to ensure that all night patrollers have bulletproof vests. These vests will be engraved with 'John' to ensure that he’s with the patrollers every time they wear them," said Styger.

Cele was booed by the residents as he walked to the podium. However, he did not let that derail him from the message he wanted to deliver.

"We need to respect each other. We are here for a memorial service. A lot has been said and you addressed the president. So, I won’t respond to those questions,” said Cele.

"For today, let’s have peace for Makola and his family. From the government, we mourn the death of this dedicated fighter. On his behalf, we want to come back [to Diepsloot] and do better," he said.

??DiepslootThe Public Safety MMC Dr. @MTshwaku is attending the memorial service of Mr Makoti John Makola. Mr Makola was a dedicated CPF member and community leader who was gunned down by criminals while serving the community of Diepsloot. pic.twitter.com/ucyyDSbVG1 — COJ People’s MMC Public Safety (@PublicSafetyMMC) June 27, 2023

Welcomed by song and dance, Tshwaku took to the stage to "honour the man who was at the heart of community safety".

"Let’s be merry and give him a dignified send off,” said Tshwaku, who met Makola when he was sworn in as the public safety MMC.

"We had a consultation in terms of safety... I said to him, 'I’m still new and can learn a lot from you.' Makola took me on the side and said, 'My child, listen, the patrollers have been volunteering for years, the only thing they need is a stipend.'

"He asked me to go check if there’s budget for stipends. He also said they need torches because it's dark at night and boots and jackets because it's cold. He asked me to work on this," said Tshwaku.

READ | Diepsloot crime protests turn violent as demonstrators burn hawkers' stalls

"I’m sad because he’s not here to see that with the project we are starting, patrollers will have a stipend. We are here with the JPMD and SAPS to patrol with you. There’s going to be a JMPD bus stationed in Diepsloot that’s going to patrol with you," said Tshwaku.

A week ago, residents of Diepsloot took to the streets, torching objects and barricading roads, claiming that the township was harbouring criminals and criminal activities were rising with a lot of people losing their lives.

Community leader Lefa Nkala said the community was still waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to come to the area.

“We want the president to come here. We are still waiting for him,” said Nkala.



