Whale carcass washes ashore in Strandfontein

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has appealed to the public to be cautious on the False Bay coastline after a whale carcass washed ashore in Strandfontein.



According to NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon, arrangements were being made by City of Cape Town waste disposal management to remove the carcass over the next two days.

"We are appealing to the public to be cautious in case of increased shark activities. While no increased shark activity has been witnessed at this stage, it is normal for increased shark activity around a whale carcass and caution is advised," Lambinon said.