Whale dies after being struck by ship in Saldanha Bay

Attempts to tow its carcass back out to sea were suspended and it will now be removed by solid waste management officials.

The carcass has been moved to Dial Rock Beach, where the environment department will collect samples.

A southern right whale died after it was reportedly struck by a ship in Saldanha Bay, according to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

"The whale appears to have suffered a ship strike," its spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the NSRI were called on to assist the Marine Animal Stranding Network and Saldanha Bay Municipality to move the whale's carcass to Dial Rock Beach.

A sea rescue craft was launched and a towline was rigged to the carcass.

Sad ending for a beautiful Southern right #whale yesterday in #SaldanhaBay, #SouthAfrica. This youngster was sadly the victim of a propeller strike, according to initial info. Pictures by @MooiWeskus and @AndreT2304 pic.twitter.com/vogqZqw0hk — Seafari (@SeafariApp) August 30, 2020

Lambinon said the carcass was then towed to the beach.

"An attempt to tow the whale out to sea later on Saturday was suspended and the carcass will be removed from the land side by solid waste management."

He added samples of the whale would be collected by the environment department.