58m ago

add bookmark

Whale dies after being struck by ship in Saldanha Bay

Azarrah Karrim
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Luis Acosta, AFP)
(Luis Acosta, AFP)
  • A southern right whale died in Saldanha Bay after it was apparently struck by a ship.
  • Attempts to tow its carcass back out to sea were suspended and it will now be removed by solid waste management officials. 
  • The carcass has been moved to Dial Rock Beach, where the environment department will collect samples.

A southern right whale died after it was reportedly struck by a ship in Saldanha Bay, according to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

READ | TAKE A LOOK: Massive 'super-groups' of whales are travelling along SA's West Coast

"The whale appears to have suffered a ship strike," its spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the NSRI were called on to assist the Marine Animal Stranding Network and Saldanha Bay Municipality to move the whale's carcass to Dial Rock Beach.

A sea rescue craft was launched and a towline was rigged to the carcass.

Lambinon said the carcass was then towed to the beach.

"An attempt to tow the whale out to sea later on Saturday was suspended and the carcass will be removed from the land side by solid waste management."

ALSO READ | Three entangled whales rescued off Western Cape coast

He added samples of the whale would be collected by the environment department.

Related Links
Three entangled whales rescued off Western Cape coast
NSRI swimmers rescue stranded whale in Struisbaai
WATCH | Humpback whale disentangled from fishing rope in Lamberts Bay
Read more on:
national sea rescue institutesaldanha baywhalerescuestranded
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
29% - 1796 votes
No, it is a waste of money
71% - 4504 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.54
(-0.20)
ZAR/GBP
22.15
(-0.03)
ZAR/EUR
19.75
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
12.22
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.50)
Gold
1964.24
(+0.03)
Silver
27.50
(+0.05)
Platinum
928.55
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
45.79
(+0.46)
Palladium
2194.27
(+0.71)
All Share
56057.10
(-1.43)
Top 40
51750.45
(-1.58)
Financial 15
10114.94
(-2.29)
Industrial 25
75432.61
(-2.59)
Resource 10
55723.46
(+0.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo