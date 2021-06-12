What are the chances the Guptas will face their day in SA courts? Experts weigh in

The agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal cases and extradition between South Africa and the UAE was signed in 2018 and ratified in April this year.

A legal expert said the move was a step in the right direction but "means nothing so far".

Another expert said the Guptas would probably fight tooth and nail challenging the extradition order.

The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) ratification treaty with South Africa is a step in the right direction, but "means nothing so far", according to University of Johannesburg law professor Retselisitsoe Phooko.



Phooko told News24 on Friday the Gupta brothers had the right to challenge whatever requests were made for them to return to South Africa to face charges of corruption.

The brothers, Atul and Rajesh, are known to have a close relationship with former president Jacob Zuma. They fled South Africa in 2018 amid corruption allegations.

The State has now issued arrest warrants for them, their wives, Chetali and Arti, as well as a number of business associates in connection with the R25 million spent on a feasibility study to determine the viability of the failed Estina dairy far in Vrede, the Free State.

Last week, the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID) announced it had asked Interpol to circulate an international arrest warrant to have the Guptas deported to South Africa to stand trial on fraud and money laundering charges, News24 previously reported.

ID head Hermione Cronje asked Interpol to circulate the red notice. Phooko said the Guptas could argue they were not returning to South Africa because "[they] were persecuted through the media, [and] were ill-treated".

They can also argue that they are not going to get a fair trial.

"They could also argue that there are proper laws in Dubai which are also regulating the stealing of money and that they can charge them with the same laws and prosecute them [there] and not South Africa."



Phooko added the process to repatriate the Guptas to South Africa had no "time frame".

It can take two months, a year or forever. We can clap our hands and say we have made one step, but it means nothing so far.

"It is a huge step that two countries are committing, but now the implementation and success of that treaty leave much to be desired. Let us wait and see. You can imagine a number of court challenges that they will bring, saying they are not coming to South Africa."

Another legal expert, advocate Deon Pool, agreed the Guptas might "fight tooth and nail" to challenge the request to be brought back to South Africa.

Pool, however, said the treaty would set out how the process of extradition works.

If the Guptas are arrested, they will be brought before a tribunal in the UAE. That tribunal will then apply some process, and if the tribunal finds that that can be extradited, which they can in this instance, they will then extradited to South Africa.

"How long that is going to take is at this point in time unclear because this is the first time we have had a treaty with the UAE.



"So, we are not particularly familiar with how they are going to approach this matter, but there is no reason to believe that we won't ever see them [the Guptas]. There is no reason to believe it [the extradition] will be delayed indefinitely."

South Africa has had a successful high-profile extradition in the past in the form of the so-called honeymoon murder accused Shrien Dewan.

Dewani was brought back to the country from the UK in 2014 to stand trial for the murder of his wife, Anni, in 2010.

Another highly publicised extradition was that of Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren who murdered his former girlfriend in Fourways, Johannesburg, in 2011.

He spent several years in Brazil before being arrested.

Meanwhile, National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi said on Friday the NPA had been requesting information from the UAE for more than three years without success and would only accept full co-operation from that country once the information was received.

Batohi added the UAE ratification treaty with South Africa was a "positive development but we will only know that this is making a difference once our requests for mutual legal assistance are fully executed by the UAE and we get the necessary full co-operation, including evidence from the UAE".