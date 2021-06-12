55m ago

add bookmark

What are the chances the Guptas will face their day in SA courts? Experts weigh in

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ajay and Atul Gupta, Duduzane Zuma and Jagdish Parekh (standing). File Photo.
Ajay and Atul Gupta, Duduzane Zuma and Jagdish Parekh (standing). File Photo.
PHOTO: Muntu Vilakazi/Gallo Images, City Press
  • The agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal cases and extradition between South Africa and the UAE was signed in 2018 and ratified in April this year.
  • A legal expert said the move was a step in the right direction but "means nothing so far".
  • Another expert said the Guptas would probably fight tooth and nail challenging the extradition order.

The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) ratification treaty with South Africa is a step in the right direction, but "means nothing so far", according to University of Johannesburg law professor Retselisitsoe Phooko.

Phooko told News24 on Friday the Gupta brothers had the right to challenge whatever requests were made for them to return to South Africa to face charges of corruption.

The brothers, Atul and Rajesh, are known to have a close relationship with former president Jacob Zuma. They fled South Africa in 2018 amid corruption allegations.

The State has now issued arrest warrants for them, their wives, Chetali and Arti, as well as a number of business associates in connection with the R25 million spent on a feasibility study to determine the viability of the failed Estina dairy far in Vrede, the Free State.

ALSO READ | Gupta extradition: SA has been requesting information from UAE for over three years without success

Last week, the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID) announced it had asked Interpol to circulate an international arrest warrant to have the Guptas deported to South Africa to stand trial on fraud and money laundering charges, News24 previously reported.

ID head Hermione Cronje asked Interpol to circulate the red notice. Phooko said the Guptas could argue they were not returning to South Africa because "[they] were persecuted through the media, [and] were ill-treated".

They can also argue that they are not going to get a fair trial.

"They could also argue that there are proper laws in Dubai which are also regulating the stealing of money and that they can charge them with the same laws and prosecute them [there] and not South Africa."

Phooko added the process to repatriate the Guptas to South Africa had no "time frame".

It can take two months, a year or forever. We can clap our hands and say we have made one step, but it means nothing so far.

"It is a huge step that two countries are committing, but now the implementation and success of that treaty leave much to be desired. Let us wait and see. You can imagine a number of court challenges that they will bring, saying they are not coming to South Africa."

ALSO READ | TIMELINE: A look back at the steps taken by SA to have the Guptas extradited

Another legal expert, advocate Deon Pool, agreed the Guptas might "fight tooth and nail" to challenge the request to be brought back to South Africa. 

Pool, however, said the treaty would set out how the process of extradition works.

If the Guptas are arrested, they will be brought before a tribunal in the UAE. That tribunal will then apply some process, and if the tribunal finds that that can be extradited, which they can in this instance, they will then extradited to South Africa.

"How long that is going to take is at this point in time unclear because this is the first time we have had a treaty with the UAE.

"So, we are not particularly familiar with how they are going to approach this matter, but there is no reason to believe that we won't ever see them [the Guptas]. There is no reason to believe it [the extradition] will be delayed indefinitely."

South Africa has had a successful high-profile extradition in the past in the form of the so-called honeymoon murder accused Shrien Dewan.

Dewani was brought back to the country from the UK in 2014 to stand trial for the murder of his wife, Anni, in 2010.

ALSO READ | R520 million in Gupta assets seized, including luxury properties in Joburg, Cape Town

Another highly publicised extradition was that of Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren who murdered his former girlfriend in Fourways, Johannesburg, in 2011. 

He spent several years in Brazil before being arrested.

Meanwhile, National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi said on Friday the NPA had been requesting information from the UAE for more than three years without success and would only accept full co-operation from that country once the information was received.

Batohi added the UAE ratification treaty with South Africa was a "positive development but we will only know that this is making a difference once our requests for mutual legal assistance are fully executed by the UAE and we get the necessary full co-operation, including evidence from the UAE".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gupta brothersuaecourtscrimecorruption
Lottery
R200k for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
16% - 167 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
6% - 60 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
78% - 817 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

2h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun 2021

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
view
Rand - Dollar
13.72
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.35
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.62
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.58
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,877.34
0.0%
Silver
27.92
0.0%
Palladium
2,779.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,151.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.69
+0.2%
Top 40
61,445
+0.3%
All Share
67,724
+0.3%
Resource 10
65,776
+1.1%
Industrial 25
87,620
+0.1%
Financial 15
13,639
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and...

08 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and the Cape Flats
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun 2021

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo