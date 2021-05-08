1h ago

What defiant Magashule had to say about split ANC: 'The soul and character of the ANC have changed'

Ntwaagae Seleka
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. (Photo: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP)
  • Ace Magashule has accused a dominant faction in the NEC of running the organisation.
  • Magashule believes divisions in the ANC are caused by the non-implementation of the party's 2017 conference.
  • He raised several concerns in an exclusive interview with the SABC. 

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has dug in his heels, saying he is "going nowhere".

Magashule spoke exclusively to the SABC about various matters, including the step-aside resolution.

"I am going nowhere. There are processes which one will argue when I appear before the appeals body. The NEC has been conflicted in this matter."

Magashule, who is facing criminal charges, claims there is a dominant faction in the ANC national executive committee (NEC), led by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He said the other factor splitting the organisation was the non-implementation of the 2017 conference resolutions.

"You can't factionalise the resolutions of the national conference," he said.

"One of the elders asked why I am rushing to implement decisions, when there are many resolutions, such as land, Reserve Bank, radical economic transformation (RET) and Israel.

"RET is there, in our resolutions, including (one about) white monopoly capital.

"I have raised concerns with the NEC, asking not to factionalise resolutions. I believe in RET, and I am not against whites. I won't change the resolutions to work with Cuba, Russia, India and Brazil. 

"And people are afraid, when Russia provides 64 countries with their Covid-19 vaccine that has the efficiency of over 90%, South Africa can't take it. It is (Sputnik vaccine) cheaper than anywhere?" Magashule said.

He accused the current NEC of doing things differently.

Magashule said that, instead of engaging each other, NEC members were now voting on decisions.

"President Zuma, President Mbeki would say, 'let's discuss this matter. Comrades, let's leave it... it looks like we have differences, let's go and try and persuade one another. We'll meet again next time'.

"This one is an NEC of special meetings. Let's call a meeting next week. We give you seven days, Comrade Ace, to resign."

He also raised concerns about ANC members' decision to vote with the DA in municipalities, legislatures, and Parliament.

"The so-called CR faction is dominant in the NEC. The soul and character of the ANC have changed. For the first time, the ANC says we can work with the DA, which ideologically is the enemy of the revolution. Those who were against voting with the DA did the right thing. The ANC is facing challenges, and there are people entrenched in factionalism.

"We can't implement the resolution of Palestine and the resolution to work with Russia. We are afraid to work with Russia and China openly.

"We allow branches to sit, while the NEC does its meetings virtually because of Covid-19. The last NEC meeting we agreed that we will not meet virtually, but that has changed now," he said.

Magashule claimed that some NEC members were "reformists", who want to work with the DA.

