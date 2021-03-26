21m ago

add bookmark

What does Ramaphosa make of Zuma's judiciary defiance? The DA wants to know

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Thulani Mbele/Gallo Images, Sowetan
  • The DA wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to state whether he and the ANC support former President Jacob Zuma's attack on the judiciary.
  • After the Constitutional Court heard the Zondo Commission's application for a jail sentence for Zuma, he released a statement decrying a "judicial dictatorship".
  • DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach said Ramaphosa's silence could be construed as support for Zuma's attack on the judiciary and the rule of law.

The DA has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to "clearly and emphatically" state whether he and the ANC support his predecessor Jacob Zuma's attempts to discredit the judiciary and the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

After the Constitutional Court on Thursday heard the Zondo Commission's application that the corruption-accused former President should be sentenced to jail time for his consistent defiance of the commission, Zuma released an eight-page statement in the evening.

He complained that judges are biased against him, decried what he called a "judicial dictatorship", and seemingly threatened violence. On Friday, DA MP and spokesperson on justice Glynnis Breytenbach said in a statement that the DA condemns Zuma's, "... latest attack on the judiciary".

READ | ConCourt urged to send Zuma to jail now amid Zuma coup threat

"We call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to clearly and emphatically state whether he and his party, the ANC, support Zuma's attempts to discredit the Judiciary and the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

"Any further silence from President Ramaphosa could well be construed as support of Zuma's disregard for the Judiciary and the rule of law," said Breytenbach.

In his statement, Zuma also indicated that he would not subject himself to, "... an oppressive and unjust court system".

"This is ridiculous given that he has had numerous opportunities to follow the rule of law by either testifying before the Commission or by participating in yesterday's court proceedings. He chose not to and instead sought to threaten the credibility of one of the basic pillars on which the Constitution was built," Breytenbach said.

She said Ramaphosa now has an opportunity to show the nation where he and his party stands.

READ | Zondo commission wants Zuma jailed for failing to appear

"A failure to do so will lead to the ineluctable conclusion that the President and his party do not stand for the rule of law," said Breytenbach.

When Zuma last month indicated that he would defy Zondo's summons to appear before the commission, Ramaphosa said he should be given "time and space" to consider his decision. A meeting between Zuma and the ANC top six followed, but he could not be persuaded to cooperate. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
glynnis breytenbachcyril ramaphosajacob zumapoliticscourts
Lottery
1 player scoops the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
39% - 2262 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 700 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 2819 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
15.00
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.68
(+0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.70
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.44
(+0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.6)
Gold
1,733.30
(+0.4)
Silver
25.03
(-0.1)
Platinum
1,179.00
(+2.5)
Brent Crude
61.95
(-3.8)
Palladium
2,683.50
(+2.7)
All Share
66,834
(+3.2)
Top 40
61,244
(+3.3)
Financial 15
12,147
(+2.5)
Industrial 25
87,918
(+2.3)
Resource 10
67,491
(+5.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo