'What freedom?' Gangs, poverty and death - life is a 'nightmare' for many Cape Flats residents

South Africa is celebrating 27 years since the first democratic elections in 1994.

Cape Flats residents, plagued by gangs and violence, say freedom has eluded them.

For many, their freedoms have been ripped away by gangs who have taken over the areas.

As the country commemorates 27 years since the first democratic elections took place in 1994, many residents across the Cape have different views of what freedom means to them.

Cape Flats locals have been grappling with how little their lives had changed since then.

Plagued by ongoing gang turf wars and mass shootings, Capetonians in gang-ridden suburbs feel their freedom have been crushed.

Many claimed after nearly three decades living in the midst of gangsters, freedom has eluded them, while poverty had increased and lives lost due to violent crime.

For Khayelitsha residents Sakumzi Nyamza and Vuyolwethu Mdlasi, living in the area had become a "nightmare".

Eleven people were brutally murdered last month in the Enkanini and Endlovini informal settlements.

"In Khayelitsha, Freedom Day is never celebrated, we're still living in times where we don't have the freedom to report crimes that happen right under our nose because we already know the police won't do anything about it. The people that commit the crimes won't be arrested. Personally, Freedom Day is just another day to be grateful to be alive and dream big," said Nyamza.

Nyamza stressed that the area had become far more dangerous in recent years, but he’s hopeful that change was on the horizon.

Mdlasi said walking around in her area at night or walking to get a taxi to work had become a nightmare.

"What freedom do we have? Look at how our people are living in these areas. Having to walk with my bag in front of my body, hide my phone in certain areas of my body or pack my weave into my bag as I leave the house, is what my life has become," Mdlasi said.

She said thugs in the area preyed on people walking to get public transport and walking with a wig on her head was also a no-no because they would kill for the hair and sell it.

"Is that freedom? Many of us live our lives in fear. My little nephews and nieces are not allowed to play in the streets anymore because of the shootings," an emotional Mdlasi said.

She added that freedom for her would mean not having to worry about being robbed or shot at. Freedom, she stressed, was having access to basic services.

She said:

Our roads are a mess, kids are playing in potholes, the youth are struggling to get decent jobs. Having access to clean running water, electricity and free education is a pipe-dream. Right now, sadly we don't have any of that.

Phillipi resident Thandile Konco said she did not feel free.



"There is a lack of financial freedom facing the youth which is exacerbated by unemployment, inequality, corruption and nepotism facing many industries. The overwhelming acts of violence across the Cape are infringing on our rights to safety. Gangs are running lower-income areas, it is tyranny. You cannot feel free when living in fear of your life daily," said Konco.

Konco, a recent graduate, said one of her fears as a woman living in a country plagued by a rape pandemic, was that there wasn't any light at the end of the tunnel.

"We don't feel free to move around in certain areas or at certain times. Freedom Day is a mockery to people plagued by poverty, poor service delivery, lack of access to good jobs and medical care and to people that live in fear and in survival mode 365 days a year," she added.





Meanwhile, in Hanover Park, an internal leadership war broke out amongst the Ghettos gang, leaving residents living in fear.

Hanover Park residents said their freedoms had been ripped away by gangs who had taken over the area.

Ibraaheem Abrahams, 21, said there was no end to the fighting.

"There are plenty of reasons that prohibit us from living a free life: drugs, gangsters, rape and robbery happen almost every day in our area. Here is no freedom. I can no longer walk around in my community because I need to constantly think about that stray bullet that might hit me. I long for the day when I can walk around in my area without having to look over my shoulder. This is not the life I wanted for myself," said Abrahams.

He added that the little bit of freedom he had, meant that he must be alert at all time:

To be alert when travelling to work or school, the shops, church, mosque is not freedom at all. To feel safe and have basic services that is true freedom.





For Mitchells Plain resident, Nabeelah Singh, "people living on the Cape flats are not free".

"What freedom do we have living here? We are held hostage in our homes by gangsters who shoot at each other every day. I can't go to the shops without having to worry if my home will be riddled with bullets," she added.

Singh said it's been a difficult decision for her and her husband to start a family.

"We want kids so badly, but we now must consider this ongoing gang violence in our area. My husband is the only one working. What if I need to go to the hospital? I won't be able to leave my house because of the shooting. It's a headache. This is not the freedom I signed up for in 1994," she added.

Shanice Abrahams, said for her, freedom meant she could express herself freely, enjoy her youth, and freedom of movement.

Growing up in Hanover Park, I am not free. I don't get to walk outside when I want because I must be vigilant or have to first see the 'atmosphere' as gangsters often walk these streets and claims 'territories'. I'm always on my nerves because I live in an area where not only gangsters get shot, but innocent mothers and children. Just the other day, a one-year-old child was shot. If an innocent child is not safe, how safe am I?





For Lansdowne resident Kelly Appolis, walking to the shops or to visit a nearby family member, had become a terrifying experience.

"Females are not safe anywhere on their own these days. To be constantly on your nerves is not okay. There is no freedom to move around, no freedom to express yourself," she added.

Appolis added that today's youth would never experience the type of freedom of moving around freely in a safe community the way their parents could.

In Grassy Park, three children under the age of 18 were killed in the area recently, and a memorial service was set to take place on Freedom Day.

Gloria Veale said she travelled to many poverty stricken areas to try and assist where needed.

"Gangsterism is not our real enemy. As a gang rape survivor from the Cape Flats, I've come to understand that if you are born in the community, you immediately become affected by the community. There is no freedom. If our people continues to be hungry, unemployed, have free access to the drug trade in communities then there will never be freedom," said Veale.