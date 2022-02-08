51m ago

add bookmark

What happens if an independent MP resigns or dies? Parly hears concerns about Electoral Amendment Bill

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A voter casts her ballot at a polling station at the Johannesburg Muslim School in Newtown.
A voter casts her ballot at a polling station at the Johannesburg Muslim School in Newtown.
Luca Sola, AFP
  • Members of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs raised concerns about aspects of the Electoral Amendment Bill.
  • The bill proposes changes to include independent candidates. 
  • MPs have raised concerns about the seats that will be left vacant when independent candidates resign or die. 

If an independent candidate dies or resigns while in office, their seats will not be filled for the remainder of the term, according to the Electoral Amendment Bill, which is being considered by Parliament. 

Members of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs raised concerns about the bill. 

The 2020 Constitutional Court judgment necessitated amendments to the electoral system. 

The apex court ordered that the electoral legislation be amended to allow for independent candidates to stand for provincial legislatures and the National Assembly. 

READ | Police, intelligence failed to stop July unrest - but executive also to blame, report finds

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi answered questions related to the bill on Tuesday. 

A ministerial advisory committee had placed two options on the table for consideration.

The first would see minimal changes to the Electoral Act, while allowing for the inclusion of independent candidates. 

Cabinet endorsed this first option. The second option, the mixed-member option, would be much more extensive and require more changes, which would resemble a mixed-member proportional system for municipal elections. 

Motsoaledi's office has worked on amendments, based on the minimalist option. 

The bill presented to MPs showed there would be various amendments to clauses of the act, with the bulk under schedule 1A of the Electoral Act of 1998. 

READ | ConCourt rules independent candidates can be part of proportional representation

The broad aspects of the act include outlines for a threshold of minimum requirements that independent candidates would have to meet to qualify to contest elections. 

However, the limitations on filling a vacant seat left by an independent candidate raised concerns for MPs. 

COPE MP Mosiuoa Lekota and IFP MP Liezel van der Merwe raised concerns about this aspect of the bill.

The biggest concern was whether constituencies would be left without representation if a seat was not filled. 

According to the act, an independent candidate, who dies or resigns while serving a term in Parliament or a provincial legislature, will not be filled until the next election. 

Advocate Steven Budlender SC, the legal advisor for the act's amendment, said it would be far too costly to run by-elections for an entire province every time an independent candidate's seat became vacant. 

"The seat will not be filled until the next election. The need for that is there is a risk of very frequent by-elections, and by-elections would have to take place as province-wide by-elections, which would be extremely costly and disruptive," Budlender said. 

Motsoaledi said the legal requirement for the constituency was an administrative one - and, as such, constituencies would not be left unattended. 

The committee will now have to undertake a gruelling process to consider the bill, which Parliament needs to pass by June. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of home affairsaaron motsoaledipolitics
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you keep your DStv subscription with the price hike?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it's too expensive
40% - 374 votes
Yes, but only for sport
18% - 166 votes
I don't have DStv and prefer pay for streaming services
42% - 396 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.43
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.91
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.61
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.00
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,822.69
+0.1%
Silver
23.12
+0.5%
Palladium
2,267.77
-0.1%
Platinum
1,033.00
+0.8%
Brent Crude
92.69
-0.6%
Top 40
69,527
+0.5%
All Share
76,091
+0.5%
Resource 10
77,791
+1.1%
Industrial 25
93,255
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,802
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo