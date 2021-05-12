14m ago

add bookmark

What he 'has done is evil' - Mpumalanga man jailed for life for kidnap and murder of 4-year-old boy

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man in Mpumalanga was sentenced to life plus 10 years for kidnapping and murdering a child.
A man in Mpumalanga was sentenced to life plus 10 years for kidnapping and murdering a child.
iStock

A Mpumalanga man has been sentenced to life plus 10 years behind bars for the 2014 kidnapping and murder of a four-year-old boy.

The accused claimed that a traditional healer offered to pay him to snatch the child.

The Mpumalanga High Court in Middelburg heard that Richard Masemola, 34, used sweets and snacks to lure the child and then kidnapped him in Ga Makola, Siyabuswa.

"During court proceedings, Masemola indicated that he was hired by a certain traditional healer to take the boy and was promised a lucrative payment in return. His statement was rejected by the court and he was told that he was negligent in his dealings with his traditional healer," police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said in a statement.

"The judge further told him that he ought to have known that when he was told to submit the boy on the day, that meant rituals were going to be conducted on him without the consent of the parents."

The child's body was found hidden in bushes on 6 August 2014, and some of his body parts were missing.

Acting police commissioner, Major General Thulani Phahla, said: "What Masemola has done is evil and must not be emulated by anyone. Genuine traditional healers have indicated that it is a myth that body parts of a human being can bring some fortune to another human being. Therefore, the action of the accused is barbaric in nature."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacourtscrime
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 5471 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 5031 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 583 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.03
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.02
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,830.06
-0.4%
Silver
27.39
-0.8%
Palladium
2,942.61
+0.1%
Platinum
1,233.65
-0.5%
Brent Crude
68.55
+0.3%
Top 40
61,320
0.0%
All Share
67,241
0.0%
Resource 10
70,627
0.0%
Industrial 25
84,184
0.0%
Financial 15
12,659
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo