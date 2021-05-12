What he 'has done is evil' - Mpumalanga man jailed for life for kidnap and murder of 4-year-old boy

A Mpumalanga man has been sentenced to life plus 10 years behind bars for the 2014 kidnapping and murder of a four-year-old boy.

The accused claimed that a traditional healer offered to pay him to snatch the child.

The Mpumalanga High Court in Middelburg heard that Richard Masemola, 34, used sweets and snacks to lure the child and then kidnapped him in Ga Makola, Siyabuswa.

"During court proceedings, Masemola indicated that he was hired by a certain traditional healer to take the boy and was promised a lucrative payment in return. His statement was rejected by the court and he was told that he was negligent in his dealings with his traditional healer," police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said in a statement.

"The judge further told him that he ought to have known that when he was told to submit the boy on the day, that meant rituals were going to be conducted on him without the consent of the parents."

The child's body was found hidden in bushes on 6 August 2014, and some of his body parts were missing.

Acting police commissioner, Major General Thulani Phahla, said: "What Masemola has done is evil and must not be emulated by anyone. Genuine traditional healers have indicated that it is a myth that body parts of a human being can bring some fortune to another human being. Therefore, the action of the accused is barbaric in nature."