What Makhura wants to be remembered for when his tenure as Gauteng premier comes to an end

Juniour Khumalo
Gauteng Premier David Makhura.
Rosetta Msimango/City Press
  • David Makhura wants to be remembered for decentralising the economy and ensuring the inclusion of more black participants. 
  • Makhura will not be seeking another term when his tenure comes to an end in 2024. 
  • He has, however, not dismissed the possibility of taking up a role in the ANC's top six. 

Gauteng Premier David Makhura wants to be remembered for changing the economic geography and the demographics in the province.

His tenure as premier comes to an end in 2024. 

Speaking to News24, Makhura said ensuring the province's economy was not centralised in one metro or one region was his administration's top priority, and it would continue to be a priority until 2024. 

The premier added that he would love to be remembered for ensuring there was "genuine economic participation by the black demographic".

He said that, under his administration which took over in 2014, Gauteng had ensured that it established number of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), which are geographically designated areas set aside for specifically targeted economic activities. 

"We [his administration] have ensured that there is not just one SEZ in this province, but an integrated network of SEZs that have truly revitalised innovation and manufacturing, and brought on board especially black business and black talent.

"We are trying to decentralise and take new centres of the economy to those areas in Gauteng where the employment is dependent on one sector or two sectors," said Makhura.

Last week, Makhura told New24 that he would not be running for ANC chairperson in June. 

He would also not be seeking another term as Gauteng premier, but would use the next two years left of his premiership to forge unity within the ANC in the province.

He wants the party to go into the 2024 national government elections united and able to compete with other opposition parties that have been eating at their support base. 

Makhura won't run for the national secretary-general position, but has not dismissed the possibility of contesting for other ANC top six positions. 

Makhura became premier in May 2014, taking over from Nomvula Mokonyane.

He has been the head of the province's administration in various capacities for 22 years. 

Makhura was brought into Gauteng in 2000, initially for a year, as a coordinator to rebuild and stabilise the province. 

After that one year, he was elected provincial secretary for 13 years - and then spent four years as the deputy chairperson. 

