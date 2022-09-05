1h ago

add bookmark

‘What report’: Gauteng Health says it can’t comment on Charlotte Maxeke hospital arson claim

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Charlotte Maxeke hospital in Gauteng. Photo: Gallo Images
Charlotte Maxeke hospital in Gauteng. Photo: Gallo Images
  • A fire broke out at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in April last year.
  • Sections of the hospital were closed for several months as a result of damage caused by the blaze.
  • The Gauteng Health Department says it has not yet seen a report into the cause of the fire.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) said it was not able to comment on the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital fire report because it had not yet seen it.

This announcement came after a Daily Maverick article on Sunday which reported that the cause of the fire was arson and could not have been an accident.

The information allegedly came from a leaked forensic report that was compiled a year ago, which recommended further investigation by the South African Police Service. 

In a statement on Monday the department said following the article it had been inundated with media requests for comment. 

“GDoH has unfortunately not seen the so-called report and as such the department is not in a position to comment on it. The media is advised to confirm with SAPS if they have indeed issued such a report and to whom the report was issued.”

Meanwhile, DA spokesperson Jack Bloom said he had asked acting Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko about the forensic report in the Gauteng Legislature a month ago.

READ | Charlotte Maxeke: Govt to spend R1bn, repairs expected to be finalised in 2023 - Jack Bloom

Nkomo-Ralehoko responded that police had concluded their investigations but the report was still pending. 

She said:

The forensic report investigation is coordinated by the office of the premier so, as the department, we are not in a position to provide clarity on any delays.

In a statement on Monday, published hours before the GDoH statement, Bloom said the DA noted the report that the hospital fire was an act of arson rather than accidental.

“In my experience the premier’s office is the graveyard of investigations as they are never done speedily or made public, Bloom said.

"Poor excuses are given for the delay in releasing the four investigations into the fire at the Bank of Lisbon Building in September 2018.”

He expressed concern that the fire was started to “cover-up corruption in the storeroom where it started”.

“The fire damage has caused immense disruption and patients have suffered, including lives lost from delayed treatment.”

He said the opposition party would press for criminal prosecutions for implicated people. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
charlotte maxeke academic hospitaljohannesburggautengcrime and courtshealth
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
69% - 4449 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 381 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 1641 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.14
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.75
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.02
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.2%
Gold
1,710.73
-0.1%
Silver
18.14
+0.4%
Palladium
2,018.50
-0.4%
Platinum
849.00
+1.1%
Brent Crude
93.02
+0.7%
Top 40
60,844
-0.0%
All Share
67,399
+0.0%
Resource 10
60,782
+0.8%
Industrial 25
82,598
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,207
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22242.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo