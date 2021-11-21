1h ago

add bookmark

'What they are doing is sad and emotional' - poachers use snares to trap animals in Kruger Park

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An injured dog being rescued after being caught by a snare in the Kruger National Park
An injured dog being rescued after being caught by a snare in the Kruger National Park
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Poachers are using snare traps to capture animals in the Kruger National Park.
  • More than 100 snare traps were removed in October alone.
  • Small carnivores that roam freely or hunt near snares often fall prey.

Poachers have turned to snare trapping to capture animals in the Kruger National Park, including some endangered species, and use poisoned carcases to lure them.

Many of the trapped animals die and their carcasses rot.

Rangers and other officials have been combing through the 19 485 km² Kruger National Park, which houses the country's Big Five, in search of injured and trapped animals.

Poachers have targeted almost all sections of the park. Wild dogs, lions and small antelopes are some of the animals that have been trapped.

A wild dog was rescued on Tuesday when its throat was nearly sliced in a snare trap.

The steel device hung from its neck, mere centimetres from its throat.

READ | Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife release new pack of Endangered African Painted Dogs

To reach the injured animal, rangers played wild dog sounds via speakers mounted on a van to entice the pack.

Almost an hour later, a pack of wild dogs emerged from a bush and the injured animal was identified and darted.

Veterinarians have collared most wild dogs to track their movements around the park.

Field ranger
Field ranger hiding and waiting for poachers in the Kruger National Park

Some fell prey to traps that were strategically placed near the park's border with Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

One veterinarian, Louis van Schalkwyk, said a pack of male wild dogs usually roams through the two neighbouring countries.

"They run up to 15km per day. Wild dogs are energetic animals. They tend to become victims of snaring. We have collared every pack in the park to monitor their movements and if they are in danger.

"Once in a while they frequent high-risk areas. We then get notified and quickly jump to assist. You can't take a wild dog to the hospital because they are dependent on each other. They look after each other," said Van Schalkwyk.

If the snared one becomes too slow for the pack, the pack will split and some will stay behind and feed the injured dog.

"They are amazing animals," Van Schalkwyk said.

Last week, another wild dog was rescued from a snare.

Van Schalkwyk and his fellow veterinarian, Lufuno Netshitavhadulu, darted the dog and removed the steel device from its neck.

A few minutes later, the dog was injected, gained consciousness and jumped up before joining the nearby pack.

"We count and take photos of every wild dog we have here. We also obtain DNA samples. Due to their hunting and running skills, they easily fall prey to traps in the park. 

"Once we catch the snared animals, the pack remains closer to it until the snare is removed. They protect and love each other,"  Van Schalkwyk said.

WATCH | Wild dogs eat impala alive - not for sensitive viewers

SANParks ranger Dalton Mabasa said snaring was the cruellest method poachers used.

"It is an inhumane killing device they use. We usually remove many snare traps during the winter season. Poachers are aware that during winter, many of our dams are drying out.

"Our animals would [move] en masse...to dams that have water. Poachers would then set up their snares along paths leading to the dams. About 10% end up in the pots of poachers. 

"The remaining 90% end up being eaten by secondary carnivorous animals. What they are doing is sad and emotional. Snares don't discriminate. They catch unintended animals, including sick and endangered animals,"  Mabasa said.

Some animals with anthrax end up spreading diseases to communities, Mabasa added.

Despite that, Mabasa said rangers were not deterred in their mission to safeguard the animals and search for the poachers.

"For the last quarter alone, have we removed 590 snares. 

"Last month alone, we removed 108 snares. For the past quarter, we have arrested two people for poaching. Most poachers are illegal immigrants. They later graduate from snaring poaching to rifle-armed hunters.

"Hunters use high-calibre guns to kill big animals. None of the poachers will easily surrender to us. We will not give up. We will fight until we win this war,"  Mabasa said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sanparkslimpopopoachinganimals
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 3417 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 617 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
19% - 1629 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 2982 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.71
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.12
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.72
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.37
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,846.38
0.0%
Silver
24.63
0.0%
Palladium
2,065.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,034.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.89
-2.9%
Top 40
63,871
-0.7%
All Share
70,376
-0.7%
Resource 10
64,797
+0.2%
Industrial 25
94,561
-0.9%
Financial 15
13,953
-1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo