What you missed this weekend: Calls to axe Zuma, Magashule, flight passenger ejected for refusing a mask

Members of the ANC are asking for corrupt leaders to be disciplined to restore the integrity of the party. Authorities were warned that detective Charl Kinnear's phone was being tracked weeks before his murder. And a passenger who refused to wear a mask on a FlySafair flight had to be removed from a plane.

'Axe Zuma and Magashule': Call for action on those seen to be undermining Ramaphosa’s leadership

As the lobby grows for the ANC to act against secretary-general Ace Magashule, supporters of President Cyril Ramaphosa are starting to argue that until the party acts against his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, indiscipline will remain entrenched in the party.

EXCLUSIVE | Top cops ‘knew Kinnear’s phone was being tracked’ two weeks before his murder

Two weeks before Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear was murdered outside his Bishop Lavis home, the Hawks and SAPS Crime Intelligence were warned that shadowy cellphone tracking technology was being used to plot his movements.

Al-Qaeda captive McGown: 'SA could face terror attack if it intervenes in Mozambique'

The South African, who was taken captive by Al-Qaeda while he was touring Mali in west Africa in 2011, Stephen McGown, says if South Africa gets involved in the Muslim insurgency in northern Mozambique, the country will surely face a terrorist attack. He shares the unshakeable belief that kept him alive during his nearly six years in captivity, and the lesson he believed he had to learn.

Meet the new Miss South Africa!

Shudufhadzo Musida, 24, comes from Ha-Masia in Limpopo and has a Bachelor of Social Sciences in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Pretoria. She is currently doing her BA Honours in International Relations at the University of Witwatersrand.

FlySafair passenger who refused to wear mask ejected from flight

A FlySafair flight was forced to turn back to the terminal on Saturday after a passenger onboard refused to wear a mask.