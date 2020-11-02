5m ago

What you missed this weekend: FBI roped into Magashule probe, dead man receives R50m tender

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Investigations into ANC secretary general Ace Magashule expand to the United States, Duduzane Zuma sets himself up for a 2024 presidency and a dead man in Mpumalanga has scored an enormous tender.

FBI looking at former Ace Magashule assistant in US as pressure builds on ANC supremo

A US-based former personal assistant of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) “in respect of matters being investigated in South Africa”, giving further confirmation that law enforcement agencies are building a case against Magashule.

Mondli Makhanya: The Duduzane Zuma FMCG

And so it came to be that a young man whose main claim to fame is that he is the son of a failed and soiled leader was suddenly the subject of national fascination. Those whose aim it was to have us chatter about “What is Duduzane up to?” have certainly succeeded.

Academics 'hacked, stabbed' in bloody clash with union leaders

Academics and union leaders are embroiled in rivalry believed to have led to an incident in which senior lecturer Dr Rendani Netanda and two others were allegedly assaulted, hacked and stabbed.

Dead man awarded R50m tender

A dead Mpumalanga businessman is apparently making a fortune in the afterlife after his company scored yet another multi-million-rand contract – a year after he died in a horrific car accident.

Senzo Meyiwa murder: Cops probe social media texts which may lead to alleged mastermind - report

Police are scouring social media messages that may link the five people accused of Senzo Meyiwa's murder to the alleged mastermind.

