What you missed yesterday: 63 teens get Covid-19 at Cape Town club, another farmer attacked

A nightclub event in Cape Town is at the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak among high school students, another Free State farmer was attacked and a man accused of inciting violence in Senekal was denied bail.

A promise of cheap booze lured patrons to the popular nightclub, Tin Roof, in Cape Town’s southern suburb of Claremont last weekend.

A Free State farmer had to jump into his pool after catching fire while shooting at assailants who had doused him with petrol during an attack on Monday.

The number of Covid-19 cases linked to a club converted into a bar in Cape Town's southern suburbs has risen to 63 cases, amid fears of a "super-spreader" event caused by the alleged violation of required safety protocols.

The 51-year-old man who was arrested following unrest at the Senekal Magistrate's Court has been denied bail.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is right about what he calls "Hollywood cop arrests", where the media tag along to high-profile arrests, writes Paul Hoffman.

Do you want to know more about any of these topics?to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.