What you missed yesterday: 63 teens get Covid-19 at Cape Town club, another farmer attacked

Popular nightclub Tin Roof in Claremont is at the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak affecting high school pupils.
Aljoscha Kohlstock, News24

A nightclub event in Cape Town is at the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak among high school students, another Free State farmer was attacked and a man accused of inciting violence in Senekal was denied bail.

Cape Town teenagers flocked to Tin Roof for night of cheap booze: Now at least 47 have Covid-19

A promise of cheap booze lured patrons to the popular nightclub, Tin Roof, in Cape Town’s southern suburb of Claremont last weekend.  

Free State farmer attacked, doused with petrol during lunch break

A Free State farmer had to jump into his pool after catching fire while shooting at assailants who had doused him with petrol during an attack on Monday.

Tin Roof party: Winde wants probe after dozens catch Covid-19, but club says it followed protocols

The number of Covid-19 cases linked to a club converted into a bar in Cape Town's southern suburbs has risen to 63 cases, amid fears of a "super-spreader" event caused by the alleged violation of required safety protocols. 

Andre Pienaar, protester who allegedly incited storming of Senekal court denied bail

The 51-year-old man who was arrested following unrest at the Senekal Magistrate's Court has been denied bail.

Ace Magashule is right about the Hollywood cop style of effecting arrests

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is right about what he calls "Hollywood cop arrests", where the media tag along to high-profile arrests, writes Paul Hoffman.

Read more on:
tin roofcoronavirusfarm attacks
