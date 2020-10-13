55m ago

add bookmark

What you missed yesterday: Magashule 'uses Zuma's playbook', Ramaphosa's recovery plan

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule. Photo by: Jabu Kumalo,,=?,×?
ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule. Photo by: Jabu Kumalo,,=?,×?

Ace Magashule using Jacob Zuma's playbook, President Cyril Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan, and a 'less severe' second wave of Covid-19: These were the most read stories on News24 on Monday, 12 October.

Ace Magashule is not Jacob Zuma and we are not stupid

Ace Magashule is using the same playbook Zuma did to avoid his corruption trial for over a decade. He won't succeed evading justice, writes Adriaan Basson.

Here's Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan for South Africa

News24 has seen a 48-page draft document, titled the South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, which outlines eight priority areas to "rebuild and grow the economy" after the economic shock of the lockdown and Covid-19.

Covid-19: SA to experience a 'less severe' second wave of the pandemic, says top scientist

South Africa can expect a less severe second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to top scientist Professor Shabir Madhi."We are very much on the downward trajectory from the first wave of the pandemic."[The] second wave would be less severe than the first wave because a large percentage of people have developed some level of immunity," he said on Friday.

'Torture' cops: NPA stonewalls court action, 14 years on

Solomon Nengwane was a police informant who died in detention in 2006. The prosecution of policemen accused of his torture and murder, led by former Hawks General Jan Mabula, has been a non-starter. His girlfriend is haunted by the night she lost the love of her life.

High-ranking cop arrested in pre-dawn raid for alleged corruption

A high-ranking police officer was arrested during a pre-dawn raid at her house in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

According to Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala, she is the 13th accused expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on charges of corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Paul Hoffman | Ace Magashule is right about the Hollywood cop style of effecting arrests
SATURDAY PROFILE | Prof Anton Harber: ‘SA media set to repeat mistakes of state capture with Ace...
Ace Magashule camp testing waters, flexing muscles, say insiders
Read more on:
ace magashulecyril ramaphosajacob zumacoronavirus
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 3883 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
39% - 3649 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
20% - 1914 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(-0.40)
ZAR/GBP
21.57
(-0.07)
ZAR/EUR
19.51
(-0.08)
ZAR/AUD
11.88
(+0.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.25)
Gold
1917.63
(-0.37)
Silver
24.89
(-0.99)
Platinum
868.00
(-0.74)
Brent Crude
41.72
(-2.64)
Palladium
2415.00
(+1.04)
All Share
55348.15
(-0.37)
Top 40
50984.16
(-0.34)
Financial 15
9971.63
(-0.77)
Industrial 25
75290.52
(+0.02)
Resource 10
54466.32
(-0.66)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep 2020

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo