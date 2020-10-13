What you missed yesterday: Magashule 'uses Zuma's playbook', Ramaphosa's recovery plan

Ace Magashule using Jacob Zuma's playbook, President Cyril Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan, and a 'less severe' second wave of Covid-19: These were the most read stories on News24 on Monday, 12 October.

Ace Magashule is using the same playbook Zuma did to avoid his corruption trial for over a decade. He won't succeed evading justice, writes Adriaan Basson.



News24 has seen a 48-page draft document, titled the South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, which outlines eight priority areas to "rebuild and grow the economy" after the economic shock of the lockdown and Covid-19.

South Africa can expect a less severe second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to top scientist Professor Shabir Madhi."We are very much on the downward trajectory from the first wave of the pandemic."[The] second wave would be less severe than the first wave because a large percentage of people have developed some level of immunity," he said on Friday.

Solomon Nengwane was a police informant who died in detention in 2006. The prosecution of policemen accused of his torture and murder, led by former Hawks General Jan Mabula, has been a non-starter. His girlfriend is haunted by the night she lost the love of her life.

A high-ranking police officer was arrested during a pre-dawn raid at her house in Johannesburg on Monday morning.



According to Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala, she is the 13th accused expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on charges of corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering.