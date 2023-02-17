1h ago

add bookmark

'Whatever we do we listen to people': Winde comes out guns blazing in SOPA debate

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.
ER Lombard, Gallo Images
  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde took a swipe at opposition parties in his response to the debate on his State of the Province Address.
  • The ANC accused the premier of misleading the house in his address. 
  • Winde maintained that everything the provincial government does is based on data and evidence. 

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde came out with guns blazing after opposition parties ripped apart his State of the Province Address (SOPA) on Friday. 

Opposition parties debated Winde's fifth SOPA in the provincial legislature, with the premier responding later that afternoon.

The debate was filled with heckling and interjections. 

Winde took a swipe at the ANC after the party accused him of misleading the house in his address.

The premier maintained that everything that the provincial government did was based on data and evidence.

"Whatever we do, we base it on listening to people. I was not going to come with bullet trains and go to the moon. What I wanted to talk about [during SOPA] was what's hurting our citizens right now," he said.

READ | Proud or political grand standing? Political parties tear into Western Cape premier's SOPA

Winde made bold promises that sharply focused on the country's energy crisis, housing, crime and infrastructure.

He made several key announcements, including that R1 billion would be set aside to respond to the energy crisis. He also announced the establishment of a panel that would make recommendations to deal with a report by the Western Cape Police Ombudsman into alleged links between gangsters and provincial police, which found evidence to show that the claims could be substantiated.

Winde defended his R1 billion plan. "We have to focus on the basic needs of our people," he said. 

ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore said that in November 2020, Winde announced the municipal energy resilience project, where millions had been invested into five municipalities.

"To date, not a single megawatt has been produced," Dugmore said. "Premier Winde refuses to talk about financing - how much will this energy cost?" he asked. 

Winde said: "Everything is focusing on energy, and the citizens of this country are facing an 18% electricity tariff increase because there is a centralised government entity providing electricity thanks to the ANC."

READ | War against crime: Alan Winde's response to report which showed links between gangsters, cops

GOOD MPL Shaun August said the Western Cape government's treatment of the poor was "shocking".

"Your handling of the homeless crisis is disgusting. Your land reform programme remains wanting, and your promises towards a better Western Cape for all are empty," he said.

Winde criticised August's statements and highlighted the Knoflokskraal land occupation in Grabouw. 

He said:

He [August) talks about the land invasion, and he talks about homelessness, but actually, I think Knoflokskraal and the GOOD initiated stealing that land is totally unacceptable, and it's his minister [Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille] who sits in the national government, a coalition partner of the ANC, who orchestrated the whole process.

Knoflokskraal has been occupied for more than three years, and the number of structures has grown over the last few months.

August interjected, saying De Lille had taken the matter to court. 

"He [Winde] is making false claims saying the minister is orchestrating this occupation," he said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
shaun augustcameron dugmorealan windewestern capecape townpoliticsservice delivery
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
65% - 1314 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
14% - 274 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
22% - 437 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes remembered at memorial service

14 Feb

LISTEN LIVE | Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes remembered at memorial service
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.05
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.72
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.30
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.41
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Platinum
917.80
-0.1%
Palladium
1,506.19
+1.0%
Gold
1,841.39
+0.3%
Silver
21.76
+0.9%
Brent Crude
85.14
-0.3%
Top 40
73,232
-1.3%
All Share
79,272
-1.2%
Resource 10
71,046
-1.4%
Industrial 25
105,126
-1.7%
Financial 15
16,240
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings

15 Feb

Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings
'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee...

15 Feb

'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee finds freedom in water
Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces

15 Feb

Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

16 Feb

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo