'Whatever we do we listen to people': Winde comes out guns blazing in SOPA debate

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde took a swipe at opposition parties in his response to the debate on his State of the Province Address.

The ANC accused the premier of misleading the house in his address.

Winde maintained that everything the provincial government does is based on data and evidence.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde came out with guns blazing after opposition parties ripped apart his State of the Province Address (SOPA) on Friday.

Opposition parties debated Winde's fifth SOPA in the provincial legislature, with the premier responding later that afternoon.

The debate was filled with heckling and interjections.

Winde took a swipe at the ANC after the party accused him of misleading the house in his address.

The premier maintained that everything that the provincial government did was based on data and evidence.

"Whatever we do, we base it on listening to people. I was not going to come with bullet trains and go to the moon. What I wanted to talk about [during SOPA] was what's hurting our citizens right now," he said.

READ | Proud or political grand standing? Political parties tear into Western Cape premier's SOPA

Winde made bold promises that sharply focused on the country's energy crisis, housing, crime and infrastructure.

He made several key announcements, including that R1 billion would be set aside to respond to the energy crisis. He also announced the establishment of a panel that would make recommendations to deal with a report by the Western Cape Police Ombudsman into alleged links between gangsters and provincial police, which found evidence to show that the claims could be substantiated.

Winde defended his R1 billion plan. "We have to focus on the basic needs of our people," he said.

ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore said that in November 2020, Winde announced the municipal energy resilience project, where millions had been invested into five municipalities.

"To date, not a single megawatt has been produced," Dugmore said. "Premier Winde refuses to talk about financing - how much will this energy cost?" he asked.

Winde said: "Everything is focusing on energy, and the citizens of this country are facing an 18% electricity tariff increase because there is a centralised government entity providing electricity thanks to the ANC."

READ | War against crime: Alan Winde's response to report which showed links between gangsters, cops

GOOD MPL Shaun August said the Western Cape government's treatment of the poor was "shocking".

"Your handling of the homeless crisis is disgusting. Your land reform programme remains wanting, and your promises towards a better Western Cape for all are empty," he said.

Winde criticised August's statements and highlighted the Knoflokskraal land occupation in Grabouw.

He said:

He [August) talks about the land invasion, and he talks about homelessness, but actually, I think Knoflokskraal and the GOOD initiated stealing that land is totally unacceptable, and it's his minister [Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille] who sits in the national government, a coalition partner of the ANC, who orchestrated the whole process.

Knoflokskraal has been occupied for more than three years, and the number of structures has grown over the last few months.

August interjected, saying De Lille had taken the matter to court.

"He [Winde] is making false claims saying the minister is orchestrating this occupation," he said.