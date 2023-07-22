59m ago

'What's life without her?': Cape parents grieve daughter's murder, allegedly by her 'aggressive' partner

Lisalee Solomons
Rosemary Dawids and her partner, Lee Mark Mouton.
Supplied
  • Rosemary Dawids was murdered inside her home last Sunday.
  • Her partner, 29-year-old Lee Mark Mouton has been charged with her murder. 
  • Dawids will be laid to rest next weekend.

"We are heartbroken and don't know what's life without our daughter, the apple of our eye," the heartbroken parents of slain daycare principal Rosemary Dawids have said.

Dawids, 37, was found dead in her bed in Fisantekraal near Durbanville in the Western Cape last Sunday. 

Dawids was covered in blood and "cold as ice" when her parents found her in her home after receiving a frantic call from her sister, Mercia Plaatjies, who lives nearby.

Her parents, Sara and Adam Dawids, say their daughter's partner of two years called Plaatjies last Sunday informing her that Rosemary was "dead in her bed".

Plaatjies urged her parents to rush over to the house as Rosemary was not breathing. 

The parents say they cannot come to terms with the fact that their daughter was brutally killed mere hours after leaving their home. 

Sara, 59, said they found their daughter in bed, covered with blankets and her eyes wide open.

"It looked as if she was in shock. I loudly called her name, hoping she could hear me and wake up. But she didn't. I knew then she was dead. 

"When I removed the blankets covering her from her chest down, I saw blood coming from her body. It was the most gruesome thing I've ever seen in my entire life," Sara said. 

Rosemary's partner, Lee Mark Mouton, was at the scene, not saying a word.

"I immediately turned to him and asked him what he had done to my child. He didn't answer. He just closed his eyes and stood there with us until the police came."

Mouton handed himself over to the police on Tuesday. 

According to the family, the couple had a toxic relationship which the family had encouraged Rosemary to end, but she insisted that he would change and that they shouldn't get involved.  

"He was not very nice to my child. He was aggressive and wouldn't talk nicely to her. I told her numerous times I worry about her being with that man.

"A mother's worry for her child's safety never goes away, especially when they can see a dangerous situation," Sara said. 

Rosemary Davids
Rosemary Dawids.
Fisantekraal residents gathered outside the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said Rosemary sustained multiple stab wounds to the body.

"The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The motive for this attack is under investigation," said Swartbooi. 

On Wednesday, scores of residents made their way to the Bellville Magistrate's Court, where Mouton appeared for the murder.

Community leader Elaine Hartzenberg said they wanted to make sure that he was not released on bail.

"We don't want him to get bail. We came to court to show our support to the family and to stress that this [alleged] perpetrator is not wanted back in our community." 

The case was postponed to next Tuesday. 

Describing his daughter as a "people's person" who adored her children and parents, Adam said in the days leading up to Rosemary's death, she had spent a few nights at their home, seemingly to escape Mouton. 

"We could see she needed to be alone and in a good environment. But then she told us she needed to go back home on Sunday as she was back to work the next day.

"She was the apple of my eye. Any chance she got, she would spend with us," Adam said.

A grief-stricken Sara added: "Never in a million years did we think those beautiful, peaceful days with her would have been the last we saw our daughter alive. We don't know what a life without her is." 

Rosemary leaves behind two children, a 12-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son, from a previous relationship. 

She will be laid to rest next weekend. 





