1h ago

add bookmark

WhatsApp row: State witnesses contradicted each other in security estate stabbing case

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Leon Coetzee appears in the Pretoria North Magistrate's court on a charge of murder.
Leon Coetzee appears in the Pretoria North Magistrate's court on a charge of murder.
Alex Mitchley, News24
  • The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has cleared Lourens Coetzee of the murder of his neighbour, Thembinkosi Thabethe.
  • Acting Judge Kobus Burger said the two State witnesses, who apparently witnessed the incident, contradicted each other.
  • Outside the court, Thabethe's widow vowed she would not let the matter go without a fight.

A judge has ruled witness testimony in a murder case was so contradictory it appeared as if both people testifying appeared to be "on different planets".

Acting Judge Kobus Burger found Leon Lourens Coetzee not guilty and discharged him for the murder of his neighbour, Thembinkosi Thabethe, who died five days after he was stabbed.

Coetzee stabbed Thabethe at the Green Acres Estate in Montana, Pretoria after he [Coetzee] had been attacked because of an apparent racist WhatsApp message.

READ | Man accused of murder following WhatsApp message row denied bail

In delivering his judgment, Burger remarked on the origin of the case and the WhatsApp message that led to the deadly incident.

"The faceless and unscrupulous person took a screenshot of a text message, seemingly without basis, deliberately sent the said message to Thabethe that Coetzee's wife wrote the message referring to black people, in general, as pigs."

He added:

This action could have been taken to create racial tension and hate. This action resulted in a tragic event which left many victims. The next of kin of Thabethe lost a father, brother, son and husband.

Burger said the two State witnesses, who claimed to have seen the incident, contradicted each other.

He added the pair was evasive when questioned.

"Two State witnesses contradicted each other. Their version of what happened at the scene differed so much that it seemed they were on different planets when the incident occurred.

"I had to caution the two witnesses to listen carefully when questions were posed to them."

Burger found Coetzee acted in self-defence.

"Coetzee's actions were not unlawful. I can't agree with the contention by the State that Coetzee wanted to kill Thabethe. If he wanted to kill, he could have stabbed Thabethe repeatedly in front of his house.

He said Coetzee's version was corroborated by a witness who testified on his behalf:

I thus find the deceased approached the accused with a stone in his hand, aiming at the head of the accused.


"Had the deceased succeeded with his attack, it might have had serious if not fatal consequences for the accused. I find the attack by the deceased unlawful. Coetzee was entitled to defend himself against the attack," Burger added.

READ | Security estate stabbing: Family happy the accused was denied bail

Outside the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, Thabethe's widow, Azola, vowed she would not let the matter go without a fight.

"We will gather strength from God who carried us up to this point. We will pursue the matter," she said.

"I have been in court throughout the trial… We were anticipating this [judgment].

"It has finally come to this. It is what it is. We will pursue it. We hope the South African law and justice will somehow fight for us."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
azola thabetheanthony thembinkosi thabetheleon coetzee. kobus burgerpretoriagautengcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
There's been some jarring testimony during suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Parliament is finally stepping up its oversight
28% - 1541 votes
Hiring Dali Mpofu as her lawyer was self-sabotage
24% - 1345 votes
The whole thing is a waste of taxpayer money
44% - 2434 votes
Mkhwebane is clearly the victim of a political witch-hunt
3% - 170 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

3h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.89
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.81
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.65
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,737.96
0.0%
Silver
18.91
0.0%
Palladium
2,113.00
0.0%
Platinum
865.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
100.99
+1.6%
Top 40
63,508
0.0%
All Share
70,173
0.0%
Resource 10
64,512
0.0%
Industrial 25
85,475
0.0%
Financial 15
15,758
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They...

26 Aug

Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They deserve a chance'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo