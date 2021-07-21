32m ago

add bookmark

When will the taxi violence end, asks Cape Town commuter desperate to get to work

accreditation
Vincent Lali and Ashraf Hendricks
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Commuters wait for a bus around 6:30pm on Tuesday at the Cape Town bus terminus. On Monday, many commuters had been left stranded. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks
Commuters wait for a bus around 6:30pm on Tuesday at the Cape Town bus terminus. On Monday, many commuters had been left stranded. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks
Ashraf Hendricks
  • Commuters in Cape Town are fearful for their lives and their jobs as the city is gripped by taxi violence.
  • Police have been deployed to shepherd commuters to and from work.
  • Over 80 people have been killed in taxi violence in Cape Town since the beginning of 2021.

Unabating taxi violence in Cape Town has forced many workers to stay home and miss work for yet another day.

Commuters, bus, and taxi drivers all fear for their lives as the conflict between the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and Congress for Democratic Taxi Associations (CODETA) fails to resolve itself. The violence is affecting the whole community and the economy., GroundUp reports.

On Tuesday, the Western Cape Provincial Government proposed measures to curtail the violence. Premier of the Western Cape, Alan Winde says that SAPS and law enforcement vehicles have been deployed to escort citizens. In a statement, Winde also proposed that the army be deployed to assist commuters.

Since the start of the year, at least 82 people have been murdered in Western Cape taxi violence. Buses, informal car taxis, and e-hailing services have all been affected.

Wages docked

Noluvuyo Ntwanambi, who works as a cashier at Country Fair in Epping and commutes from Tsunami informal settlement, did not dare to leave Delft on Tuesday.

"I fear for my life," she said. She is hoping to club together with other stranded residents and pay a car owner to drive them.

She has now missed eight days of work because of the violence. She is bracing herself for a greatly diminished salary. It is usually R5 300, but she expects only R3 800 this month. On this, Ntwanambi has to support two children, two siblings, and her mother.

"The government must step in and stop the strike, otherwise we will lose our jobs, which are difficult to find these days," said Ntwanambi.

Thando Xelegu, who works as a laminator at Robertson & Caine in Montague Gardens, also stayed home on Tuesday.

"We work as a team, so now my absence from work will affect my colleagues' performance," he said.

On Monday, he battled to get transport back to his home in Delft.

"The taxi rank was swarming with stranded residents, but there were no taxis and buses in sight," said Xelegu.

Mzwethemba Ngxangani, a construction worker, hasn't been able to get to work since Saturday.

"I normally use a taxi to travel to work, but … I don't want to die," he said.

Very few taxis were operating from central Cape To
Very few taxis were operating from central Cape Town on Tuesday. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks

Melisa Tyembile, a cashier at Luzukile Market near Delft, commutes from her home in New Cross Roads. She managed to get to work on Tuesday.

"The car owner who used to transport us to work has stopped doing so because he fears for his life. My friend arranged for her friend to take us to work today," said Tyembile.

"My colleagues walked to Gugulethu last night because they could not find someone to take them home."

Luzukile Market is located next to a taxi rank. The owner shut up shop for two day last week because of the violence.

"We won’t be paid for the days we have been absent from work. When will this strike end?" asked Tyembile.

"I'm a bread winner and single parent with two kids. What will my kids eat, where will I get money to pay rent when I don't work?"

Business was poor for vendors on the station deck
Business was poor for vendors on the station deck in Cape Town on Tuesday. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks

Long queues for buses

The absence of taxis has meant long queues where bus services are still running.

Janine Stevens was waiting for a bus on Tuesday with about 60 people on the side walk next to the Cape Town train station. She was trying to get home to Bishop Lavis. Alongside her, City Law Enforcement officers were stopping people from shoving and keeping them in lines.

Stevens was at the bus stop at 05:25 on Tuesday morning and only got a bus at 06:10. Now, she was once again waiting for a bus, unsure what time she’d get home.

Commuters waiting for a bus in central Cape Town o
Commuters waiting for a bus in central Cape Town on Tuesday, 20 July 2021. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks

On a normal day, the Cape Town Station Deck would be busy with commuters, vendors, and taxis. But on Tuesday at what should be peak hour, only small groups of commuters made their way across the rooftop platform.

Honest Bronclear sells cigarettes and sweets next to the taxi terminus.

"There are no customers," he said.

Bronclear said he only made about R150 on Monday.

He has had to use an e-hailing service to travel from Delft. It costs R200. To save money, he shares the vehicle with others. If the taxi violence continues, he said he is not sure how he is going to pay his rent.

Taxi drivers also fear for their lives

"Our lives are getting threatened by the CATA and CODETA taxi associations," said Robin Davies, a taxi driver on the Hanover Park route.

He said he had received threatening messages on WhatsApp groups saying, "... every passenger and every driver will be shot in the vans.

Cape Town taxi driver Robin Davies speaks about hi
Cape Town taxi driver Robin Davies speaks about his fears amid taxi violence in July 2021. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks

"Everybody's lives are threatened by this, [on] any means of transportation," he said.

Davies gets paid according to how many passengers he transports, so the conflict is affecting his income. He is only doing half his usual rounds.

"I just wish the taxi associations could come to an agreement and let everything move forward," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towntrafficcrimetransport
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
19% - 1122 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
31% - 1823 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
49% - 2848 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.55
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.96
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.17
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.71
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,802.13
-0.5%
Silver
25.21
+1.1%
Palladium
2,661.50
+0.7%
Platinum
1,083.00
+1.3%
Brent Crude
69.35
+1.1%
Top 40
60,502
+1.4%
All Share
66,559
+1.3%
Resource 10
65,138
+1.7%
Industrial 25
87,506
+1.4%
Financial 15
12,581
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Tatjana Schoenmaker enjoying every Tokyo moment: 'I want to give and do my best'

57m ago

Tatjana Schoenmaker enjoying every Tokyo moment: 'I want to give and do my best'
Blitzboks upbeat as Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo

3h ago

Blitzboks upbeat as Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo
Coronavirus forces 4 athletes out of Tokyo Olympics

5h ago

Coronavirus forces 4 athletes out of Tokyo Olympics
US women's 44-game unbeaten run ended by Sweden at Olympics

7h ago

US women's 44-game unbeaten run ended by Sweden at Olympics
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Aussie showjumper booted from Olympics after positive cocaine test

9h ago

Aussie showjumper booted from Olympics after positive cocaine test
Brisbane to host 2032 Olympic Games

9h ago

Brisbane to host 2032 Olympic Games
USA, Team GB take knee ahead of Olympic women's football openers

10h ago

USA, Team GB take knee ahead of Olympic women's football openers
Team SA Olympic medal prospects in Tokyo - Chad le Clos

10h ago

Team SA Olympic medal prospects in Tokyo - Chad le Clos
160 000 condoms, 20 000 Covid-19 tests per day - Tokyo Olympics by the numbers

11h ago

160 000 condoms, 20 000 Covid-19 tests per day - Tokyo Olympics by the numbers
High-tech TV tricks for fan-free Tokyo Olympics

11h ago

High-tech TV tricks for fan-free Tokyo Olympics
One year late, Tokyo Olympics sports finally underway

12h ago

One year late, Tokyo Olympics sports finally underway
Blitzboks training in Tokyo after Covid-19 enforced isolation period ends

20 Jul

Blitzboks training in Tokyo after Covid-19 enforced isolation period ends
'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': Olympic motto gets Covid-era makeover

20 Jul

'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': Olympic motto gets Covid-era makeover
Olympics chief admits 'sleepless nights' over troubled Tokyo Games

20 Jul

Olympics chief admits 'sleepless nights' over troubled Tokyo Games
Stick '100% convinced' that Blitzboks can claim gold despite Powell setback

19 Jul

Stick '100% convinced' that Blitzboks can claim gold despite Powell setback
Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'

19 Jul

Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'
Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test

18 Jul

Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test
US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive

18 Jul

US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive
Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury

18 Jul

Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo