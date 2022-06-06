'When will this thing end' - gang accused cross about 5 years of 'delayerey'

The 20 alleged Terrible Josters gangsters complained bitterly that they are in their fifth year of custody, as their murder trial drags on in Cape Town.

Last week the judge was on emergency family leave, and this week the prosecutor had an emergency at home.

The man alleged to be the gang leader said that while he sympathises, he is unable to be a present father for his own children because the trial is taking so long.

This after the prosecutor had to rush off for a family emergency on Monday morning.

The trial was about to resume after a week's break because Judge James Lekhuleni was on emergency family leave last week.

Before the judge arrived in court, the men seemed restless as news spread of the severe assault of child murder accused Moyhdian Pangarker in a prison truck on the way to the court.

During his brief and bloodied appearance, Pangarker's lawyer said he was assaulted while being transported to court with people from Pollsmoor Prison.

Pangarker is on trial for the rape and murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk from Elsie's River. He also faces charges of severely beating and assaulting other children.

The cases on trial at the moment include another case involving the murder of a young relative of former alleged gangboss, the late Ernie "Lastig" Solomon, where the police are struggling to get witnesses to testify in the apparent dispute between the "Pitfits" and the "Skombizos". The alleged murderers of Meghan Cremer are also on trial, as is a man accused of having his wife assassinated for an insurance payout.

Now and then, the group of the 20 alleged Josters chanted together and wandered around the dock restlessly while waiting for the trail to resume as Department of Correctional Services officials and police officers monitored them.

Some hung over the dock, while others spoke to a group of women in the gallery, wearing "Sayhisname" printed on their T-shirts, as they stood in the public gallery.

Reverend June Dolley Major told News24 afterwards that the group lobbies for rapists' names to be made public so that people can know to avoid them, while their trial is still underway.

She said they also work with men who are in custody in the hopes that these men will join the fight against rape and talk to men in prison about how wrong rape is.

But, instead of continuing with the trial, Prosecutor Peter John Damon asked Lekhuleni when he came in if he could step outside to take an urgent personal call.

Damon returned to say he needed to rush home to attend to a family emergency himself and asked for a postponement.

Almost as one, the 20 accused roiled in the dock, complaining loudly, and started putting up their hands, fingers stabbing the air above them dramatically as they tried to address Judge James Lekhuleni.

Lekhuleni opposed them speaking directly to him, saying they should speak through their counsel in case they inadvertently incriminate themselves by saying something they should not.

Their lawyers said the group was upset about delays and another postponement, given that most were arrested as far back as 2017.

One of the accused started asking for more details about who in Damon's family was experiencing an emergency, and Lekhuleni quickly shut him down, and said he would allow brief comments from the accused to understand what they were upset about.

Elton "Koffie" Lenting, accused number one in the case was first to speak.

The State alleges he is the leader of a faction of the Terrible Josters gang. According to the indictment, they allegedly specialised in the movement of recreational drugs in Delft, a suburb east of Cape Town, and violently guarded their assets and the secrecy of their operations, to the point of allegedly silencing potential witnesses or rivals.

With his hands clasped together, he leaned over the dock in his green winter jacket and in a respectful tone told Lekhuleni that he had missed the judge when he was on compassionate leave.

Glad

"To tell you the truth, I am glad that you are well," said Lenting in Afrikaans.

He says that he has been "100%" available for his trial, even on days when he feels sick. He turned to Damon, and said he would keep Damon's family in his prayers. However, as a family man himself, Lenting said he misses his nine children terribly and is upset that he can't be a proper father to them, as Damon is to his family, because the trial is taking so long.

"I thank the judge for being reasonable in the whole case. But in the future, can the case go as it should for a speedy trial. Thank you," said Lenting and sat down.

His co-accused Raymond Arendse complained that they had already been in custody for five years.



"Will we progress in this thing?" he asked.

Lorenzo Coetze, next to him, also complained about the "delayerey" [SIC] (constant delays) in Kaaps so fast and fluent that one of the lawyers had to step in and help the interpreter with the formal English equivalents for transaltion purposes.

Coetzee complained that there were still 40 witnesses to get through, and felt it was unfair that they had to wait so long for a conclusion.

Lekhuleni stopped the next accused from starting his complaint and quickly summed up, so that Damon could pack up and rush home.

He said the case is very novel because there are 20 accused who face 147 charges. This includes 10 murder charges and multiple attempted murder charges.

He explained that at the start of the trial, 250 witnesses were set to testify, and they had already made significant progress.

"That indicates that we have made, and are making progress," said Lekhuleni swiftly postponing and leaving the court room as the accused offered their wrists to be handcuffed and taken back to the cells and their prison transport.

