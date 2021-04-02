13m ago

add bookmark

Where is Minister Sisulu's promised R600m 'rental relief'? - organisations demand answers

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu
Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu
Isabel Venter
  • In July last year, Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu announced that the department planned to allocate R600 million towards rental relief to tenants of affordable housing.
  • No details of the relief scheme have been shared.
  • Social movements and civil society organisations said in a joint statement that the consequences of the department’s failure to honour its promises to provide rent relief stands to be even more dire.

Social movements and civil society organisations have started a petition, calling on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to allocate and release funds intended for the Rent Relief Scheme.

Housing law advocacy group Ndifuna Ukwazi, Housing Assembly, Social Justice Coalition (SJC) and the Poor Flat Dwellers Movement, among others, said in a joint statement that there would be dire consequences as a result of the department’s failure to honour its promises to provide rent relief. 

READ | 'Switch that off': Sisulu's angry exchange with housing activist asking about building materials

"The minister herself has repeatedly stated that the pandemic has exacerbated existing social and economic inequalities. The national lockdowns imposed by the government to save lives have had the inadvertent effect of creating societal insecurity: many people have lost their incomes and livelihoods or have had their incomes diminished, are facing the threat of losing their homes and are experiencing unprecedented rates of hunger," the statement read.

In July last year, Sisulu announced in her budget vote speech that her department planned to allocate R600 million towards rental relief for tenants in affordable housing facing financial distress due to the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The funding was aimed at tenants in "formal affordable housing", and was meant to help those facing the threat of homelessness to meet their monthly rental obligations. Eight months after her public commitment, no details of the relief scheme have been shared.

"We are teetering on the brink of a secondary national disaster, where we stand to exacerbate a health crisis into a homelessness crisis. There is no doubt that landlords have had to be patient. But, should the regulations be amended in this way, it will lead to large-scale evictions - both legally and illegally - and a mass homelessness crisis like we have not seen before," they said.

ALSO READ | Government R600m rental relief scheme still untouched

Sisulu’s spokesperson Steven Motale told News24 that "plans are at an advanced stage for the rollout of the Residential Rent Relief fund. Two institutions reporting to the Department of Human Settlements, Social Housing Regulatory Authority (SHRA) and National Housing Finance Corporation have been tasked with a responsibility to execute this programme".

He said Sisulu wanted to make sure that all systems were in place, including the policy, before it was implemented.

"This is meant to ensure that only qualifying people benefit from this programme. The announcement on the roll out plan is expected to be made by mid-April this year."

    We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
    In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
    Subscribe to News24
    Read more on:
    lindiwe sisuluwestern capecape townhousing
    Lottery
    Lekker start to the Easter weekend for 1 Daily Lotto winner!
    Full list of lottery results
    Lockdown For
    DAYS
    HRS
    MINS
    Voting Booth
    Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
    Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
    Results
    Yes, it's much better for me
    40% - 4726 votes
    No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
    12% - 1411 votes
    A mixture of both would suit me best
    49% - 5807 votes
    Vote
    Previous Results
    Podcasts
    PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

    26 Dec 2020

    PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
    PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

    19 Dec 2020

    PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
    MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

    14 Jan

    MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
    PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

    12 Dec 2020

    PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
    PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

    11 Dec 2020

    PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
    PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

    04 Dec 2020

    PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
    view
    USD/ZAR
    14.63
    (+0.1)
    GBP/ZAR
    20.25
    (+0.1)
    EUR/ZAR
    17.23
    (+0.1)
    AUD/ZAR
    11.14
    (+0.0)
    JPY/ZAR
    0.13
    (+0.1)
    Gold
    1,730.59
    (+0.0)
    Silver
    24.97
    (+0.1)
    Platinum
    1,213.00
    (-0.2)
    Brent Crude
    64.86
    (+3.4)
    Palladium
    2,669.95
    (-0.1)
    All Share
    67,236
    (0.0)
    Top 40
    61,590
    (0.0)
    Financial 15
    12,166
    (0.0)
    Industrial 25
    89,425
    (0.0)
    Resource 10
    66,915
    (0.0)
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
    Feel Good
    FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

    30 Mar

    FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
    FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

    26 Mar

    FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
    WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

    25 Mar

    WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

    11 Nov 2019

    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
    More Feel Good news stories
    Apple Store Google Play
    © 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
    Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
    Contact Us
    Iab Logo