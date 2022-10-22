1h ago

'Where is the bus driver? I want him here' says grieving mother who lost son in school bus crash

Ntwaagae Seleka
Sakhiwe Songwaxa, 17.
  • Parents are demanding answers after two pupils died and 63 others were injured when a school bus overturned.
  • Education MEC Matome Chiloane claimed he had terminated the bus service with immediate effect.
  • Pupils were travelling home from school when the accident happened on Thursday.

"Where is the bus driver? I want him here."

These were the words of a mourning Zikhona Songwaxa, who demanded answers from Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane during his visit to her home.

Chiloane and his entourage visited Songwaxa at her home in Wedela following her son's death this week.

Her son, Sakhiwe Songwaxa, 17, and Lineo Makoae, 16, died when the school bus they were travelling in lost control and overturned on Thursday.

The two Grade 10 pupils had been on their way home in the overloaded bus.

Sixty-three other pupils from Wedela Technical High School were injured.

Songwaxa's daughter, Emihle, 14, and the bus driver were among those hospitalised.

"Where is the bus driver, MEC? I want him here to explain what he did," Songwaxa said.

"On Monday, my children walked home from school because their bus was late. On Tuesday, the driver didn't fetch my children. Sakhiwe didn't go to school because he feared walking home from school," she added.

Two pupils killed, 63 others injured after driver loses control of school bus in Gauteng

Avela Mangani, whose son Bonono was injured, called for action to be taken against the bus company.

Bonono escaped with bruises to his body.

"We are mourning the loss of our two pupils. The bus company must be held accountable. Last week, pupils arrived home around 19:00 because the same bus got stuck for hours on the road.

"Last week, again, the same bus hit two stop signs. It failed to stop and was stopped by those stop signs. This clearly shows that the same bus had had problems for a long time.

"Why was it allowed to ferry our children? The driver told our children that the brakes were not working. The same bus was allowed to continue operating. If the bus was inspected, our children would not have been injured or killed," Mangali charged.

Gauteng school bus crash: Emotions run high as pupils collapse during prayer service for victims

Lungile Magwaza received a call from home that a bus ferrying pupils had overturned. 

"I shivered. I joined other parents, and we drove to the scene. I was not myself. I was worried about my child. At the scene, I saw many injured children being attended to by the paramedics. I prayed that [my son] Nkosizwele was not among the wounded.

"Some parents were crying. I almost lost my mind when I could not find my child. I was prevented from going near the bus. My son was among the injured group. He was taken to the hospital and later discharged. He is in pain and can't walk properly."

Magwaza added her son often complained about unroadworthy buses.

"He claimed their drivers were inexperienced. Last week, their bus hit two stop signs after failing to stop. He was not comfortable travelling in those buses."  

Contract terminated

The buses were ferrying pupils from Blyvoor, Wedela and Carletonville

Chiloane told parents he had terminated the bus company's contract.

"We are aware that the bus was problematic. We should have stopped those buses earlier. Their death is a reminder that such fatalities must never happen again. The driver will not ferry my children anymore. I don't trust him at all. I don't want him near my children. I fear him." 

He promised to deploy social workers to assist the grieving families, the injured and school.

"I thought I would find the bus company owner at the school. He was not there. I want a full detailed report of what happened. I want the bus to be fully inspected.

"This must happen without consequences. Someone must account. It is painful to lose a child. This can't be normal. Something is going to happen. Someone must be charged [criminally]," Chiloane said.


