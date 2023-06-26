'Where is the president?' ask parents at commemoration event for Enyobeni tavern tragedy

The Enyobeni tavern tragedy was remembered on Monday.

Twelve girls and nine boys died on 26 June during a party at the tavern.

Tears flowed as parents remembered their loved ones.

Grief-stricken parents of the 21 young people who died at the Enyobeni tavern slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government for failing to attend an event commemorating the first anniversary of the tragedy.

Monday marked a year since the 12 girls and nine boys died at the tavern in East London.

Parents, community members and clergy braved the cold and rain to attend the event held at the Scenery Park community hall.

Tears flowed as young and old were overcome by sadness.

ANC ward councillor Monica Goci and the regional spokesperson for Government Communication and Information Services (GCIS), Tabita Ngqunge, attended the event - but notable by their absence were Ramaphosa, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and the mayor of Buffalo City, Princess Faku.

During an address on behalf of the parents - who call themselves the Scenery Park 21 - Ntombizonke Mgangala, the mother of 17-year-old Sinothando Mgangala, said they were disappointed the president did not show up.

"We thought President Ramaphosa would be here to unveil a wall of remembrance, sponsored by his government, but to no avail. The last time we saw him here was at the mass funeral.

"He never followed up. It would have been nice to see him here again and for the wall to be erected," said Mgangala, to loud applause from the crowd.

Mgangala added that, if the 21 children were family members of rich and powerful figures, the president and his large entourage would have descended on Scenery Park.

Responding to critics, who blame the parents for the tragedy, Mgangala said:

They did not die because we were bad parents... they died because they were poisoned. Bheki Cele accused us of failing to raise children well. We did not fail to take care of our kids. That must be clear.

"Where is the president today?" she asked - and the crowd responded: "Nowhere."

Ngqunge defended Ramaphosa and the government.

"Please note that GCIS is government, I am a government official because I work at GCIS. We can't blame the president for not making it here. He is extremely busy with many commitments."

Ngqunge added that the ward councillor represented the mayor.

Goci said the municipality would erect the wall of remembrance before the second anniversary of the deaths of the children.

A candlelight ceremony was part of the programme.



