50m ago

Share

'Where is the president?' ask parents at commemoration event for Enyobeni tavern tragedy

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Families of the victims who died at Enyobeni tavern were inconsolable during a memorial service.
Families of the victims who died at Enyobeni tavern were inconsolable during a memorial service.
Malibongwe Dayimani
  • The Enyobeni tavern tragedy was remembered on Monday.
  • Twelve girls and nine boys died on 26 June during a party at the tavern.
  • Tears flowed as parents remembered their loved ones.

Grief-stricken parents of the 21 young people who died at the Enyobeni tavern slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government for failing to attend an event commemorating the first anniversary of the tragedy.

Monday marked a year since the 12 girls and nine boys died at the tavern in East London. 

Parents, community members and clergy braved the cold and rain to attend the event held at the Scenery Park community hall. 

Tears flowed as young and old were overcome by sadness.

ANC ward councillor Monica Goci and the regional spokesperson for Government Communication and Information Services (GCIS), Tabita Ngqunge, attended the event - but notable by their absence were Ramaphosa, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and the mayor of Buffalo City, Princess Faku.

During an address on behalf of the parents - who call themselves the Scenery Park 21 - Ntombizonke Mgangala, the mother of 17-year-old Sinothando Mgangala, said they were disappointed the president did not show up. 

ALSO READ | The liquor board wanted a memorial race for Enyobeni victims. Scenery Park was having none of it

"We thought President Ramaphosa would be here to unveil a wall of remembrance, sponsored by his government, but to no avail. The last time we saw him here was at the mass funeral. 

"He never followed up. It would have been nice to see him here again and for the wall to be erected," said Mgangala, to loud applause from the crowd.

Mgangala added that, if the 21 children were family members of rich and powerful figures, the president and his large entourage would have descended on Scenery Park.  

Responding to critics, who blame the parents for the tragedy, Mgangala said:

They did not die because we were bad parents... they died because they were poisoned. Bheki Cele accused us of failing to raise children well. We did not fail to take care of our kids. That must be clear.

"Where is the president today?" she asked - and the crowd responded: "Nowhere."

Ngqunge defended Ramaphosa and the government. 

"Please note that GCIS is government, I am a government official because I work at GCIS. We can't blame the president for not making it here. He is extremely busy with many commitments."

enyobeni
A commemoration event was held to remember the youngsters who died at Enyobeni tavern last year.

Ngqunge added that the ward councillor represented the mayor.

Goci said the municipality would erect the wall of remembrance before the second anniversary of the deaths of the children.

A candlelight ceremony was part of the programme.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
enyobeni taverngqeberhaeastern capecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
30% - 2332 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
56% - 4378 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 1081 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

6h ago

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

7h ago

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.66
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.73
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.35
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.46
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
928.92
-0.2%
Palladium
1,313.86
+1.8%
Gold
1,925.55
+0.3%
Silver
22.83
+1.8%
Brent Crude
73.85
-0.4%
Top 40
68,981
-0.2%
All Share
74,265
-0.2%
Resource 10
62,553
-0.5%
Industrial 25
101,641
+0.0%
Financial 15
15,639
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo