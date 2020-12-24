51m ago

Where last-minute shoppers bolted off to last Christmas

Lwandile Bhengu
Bolt is an e-hailing company.
Bolt is an e-hailing company.
Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • E-hailing company Bolt has reported a 10% growth in trips for the first two weeks of December 2020, compared to December 2019.
  • Johannesburg recorded the highest number of e-hailing trips on Christmas Eve of 2019. One rider travelled 78.4km on Christmas Eve to get to the mall.
  • Fifty-six percent of surveyed South Africans plan to spend less this Christmas, according to finder.com.

Despite a taut financial year due to the national lockdown and the global pandemic, e-hailing company Bolt has seen growth of more than 10% in trips for the first two weeks of December 2020, compared to December 2019.

Company data from 2019 revealed the top destinations for last-minute Christmas shoppers from three major cities in South Africa over the three days leading up to Christmas: Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg.

Johannesburg took the top spot as the city with the highest number of trips on Christmas Eve with one rider travelling 78.4km on to get to the mall. Joburg's most visited mall on Christmas Eve was the Mall of Africa in Midrand, followed by Maponya Mall in Soweto.

"On-demand transportation provided by e-hailing services removes the stress of holiday shopping as shoppers can avoid hunting and fighting for parking. Shoppers also choose e-hailing services as they don't have to lug their shopping bags across busy parking lots when they leave," said Gareth Taylor, country manager for Bolt in South Africa.

In Cape Town and Durban, the last-minute Christmas shoppers went to the V&A Waterfront and Gateway. On Christmas Eve, one Capetonian travelled 49.8km to get to the mall. In Durban, one rider's trip to the mall clocked 48.4km.

It remains to be seen whether last-minute Christmas shoppers will have the same energy this year, given the crippling economic effects the Covid-19 pandemic has had on people and businesses.

A survey by global financial comparison website finder.com, which surveyed 1 510 South Africans, found that 56% of South Africans planned to spend less this Christmas.

"Some people are cutting costs more than others. If you're still hoping for a gift or a luxurious meal, then you might be out of luck if your gift giver or host is one of the 16% who plan to reduce their total spend by more than half. The good news is that 15% only plan to reduce costs by 5%, so Christmas might not look so different after all," finder said.

