Where the streets have bro manes: Escaped male lion causes brief snarl-up on Eastern Cape road

A young male lion has been spotted roaming along the N10 between Cradock and Middelburg on Sunday.

The lion is suspected to have escaped from a neighbouring farm.

Lion spotted on N10 between Cradock and Middelburg, EC date unknown, just be careful pic.twitter.com/41SIq7jDlV — SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) February 19, 2022

According to police spokesperson Captain Lariane Jonker, teams were currently out looking for the lion.

"A helicopter has been dispersed to help with the search," she added.



The South African National Parks confirmed it was not its lion. The park authority said it did not have young males in its pride and did not have any reports of an escape.

