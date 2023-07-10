While poverty persists, there is no true freedom, says Ramaphosa ahead of Mandela Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the money the government spent on social protection is not wasted.

He added focus must be placed on building the economy to strengthen social protection measures and support the poor.

Ramaphosa said the expansion of social protection could only take place at the pace and scale the fiscus could afford.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says social grants make a real difference in people's lives.



Ramaphosa, in his weekly newsletter on Monday, said focus must be placed on building the economy to strengthen social protection measures and support the poor.

He echoed Nelson Mandela's belief "while poverty persists, there is no true freedom", citing the fact the government spent millions on social wages.

The country is set to mark International Mandela Day next week and Ramaphosa said his government had recommitted itself to building a society to which Mandela dedicated his life.

"Since the advent of our democracy, we have dedicated great effort and resources towards alleviating poverty and reducing inequality.

"Through its substantial social protection programmes, the government has provided vital support to millions of South Africans, lifting many out of extreme poverty and meeting many of their needs."

ALSO READ | SA cannot afford not to have a basic income grant as millions languish in poverty – GOOD party

He added the government was working to rebuild the economy, create more employment and open opportunities for emerging businesses.

In his newsletter, the president said the government spent around 60% of its budget on social wages excluding debt servicing costs.

The social wage is free basic services and basic education as well as health and social grants such as the Social Relief Distress Grant that was instituted temporarily during Covid-19.

Ramaphosa said the expansion of social protection could only take place at the pace and scale the fiscus could afford.

"We are focused on growing our economy and developing sustainable solutions to support pro-poor spending," he added.



