Whistleblower Athol Williams: 'I'm in danger and I don't know where it will come from'

Whistleblower Athol Williams left the country last week.
  • Athol Williams was forced to leave the country over his safety.
  • This after he blew the whistle on companies and individuals involved in state capture.
  • Williams fears his danger has heightened following publication of the first section of the State Capture Inquiry report.

Whistleblower Athol Williams, who fled the country after alleging high-level corruption under the presidency of Jacob Zuma, said on Friday he was "in danger".  This followed publication of the first section of the State Capture Inquiry report.

Williams testified before the commission, after his testimony he asked in vain to be afforded state protection and left the country.

"If anything my danger increased now. I'm in danger and I don't know where it will come from," Williams said during an online press conference from an undisclosed location.

"There's a conscious effort to leave me and other whistleblowers exposed," he said, adding someone had warned him there was a "coordinated effort" to silence him.

Williams, a former business strategy advisor, was hired as a consultant at financial firm Bain, which the South African government hired between 2015 and 2016 to restructure its tax collector.

An original six-week contract worth R2.6 million mushroomed more than sixty-fold over two years and went beyond the tax body into other sectors, prompting allegations the bloated deal covered illegal deals under the Zuma administration.

The commission compiled more than 800 pages of findings after an almost four-year investigation.

The full report is due for release by the end of February and President Cyril Ramaphosa has until the end of June to announce what action, if any, is to be taken against those implicated.

Last August saw another whistleblower, former regional health authority finance officer Babita Deokaran, 53 and a key witness in an inquiry into allegations of a corrupt Covid-19 procurement, shot dead in front of her Johannesburg home.

Zuma, 79, and facing multiple corruption allegations, was handed a 15-month jail term for refusing to testify before the commission, but was granted release on medical grounds last September.

