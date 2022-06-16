1h ago

Whistleblower doctor at Rahima Moosa hospital to be served with warning letter, forced to apologise

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital
Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Papi Morake
  • Dr Tim de Maayer will be served with a warning letter after he blew the whistle on the state of Gauteng's healthcare facilities, according to the DA.
  • Gauteng DA spokesperson on health Jack Bloom claimed De Maayer was also forced to apologise to Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital CEO, Dr Nozuko Mkabayi.
  • Last week, De Maayer reported for duty after the Gauteng health department lifted his precautionary suspension.

Paediatrician Dr Tim de Maayer, who blew the whistle on the state of Gauteng's healthcare facilities, is expected to be served with a warning letter, according to Gauteng DA spokesperson on health Jack Bloom.

Dr Tim de Maayer
Dr Tim de Maayer

In a statement on Thursday, Bloom claimed De Maayer was also asked to apologise to Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital CEO, Dr Nozuko Mkabayi.

He said De Maayer sent a short message thanking his colleagues for their support, rather than being utterly mute about his case.

Bloom said:

It is extremely disappointing that Dr De Maayer has now been informed that he will be served with a warning letter which colleagues fear may lead to his dismissal.

De Maayer was put on precautionary suspension after he wrote an open letter to the Gauteng health department, stating that the "horrendous conditions in our public hospitals" contributed to children's deaths.

He reported for duty last week after the Gauteng health department lifted the suspension.

The department said the management team at Rahima Moosa hospital had agreed to work together to continue to address the issues.

'Poor management'

But Bloom said staff at the hospital complained that Mkabayi did not address their concerns and spent "too much" time working from home, instead of being there full time.

"Staff appointments are allegedly delayed because documents have to be taken to her house for sign off. She has also been slow to fix the CT scanner at the hospital, and patients have to be sent to other hospitals for scans.

He added:

The DA calls for an urgent investigation into the conduct of Dr Mkabayi in the case of Dr De Maayer, as well as her poor management of the hospital. Conditions at this hospital need to be improved drastically so that mothers and children get decent care.

News24 published De Maayer's letter on 24 May.

Among the concerns he raised in it were that generators were inadequately sized to supply the hospital during load shedding, water cuts led to the spread of infections, and the state of the hospital toilets was shocking.

Gauteng health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said they were not in a position to discuss the matter further.

"Any disciplinary process in the department, including at facilities, is a matter between the employer and employee," she said.

Kekana maintained that the matter had been resolved amicably.


