Whistleblower protection recommendations open for public comment

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has made recommendations for whistleblower protection, which is now open for public comment.

His spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, says the public has until 15 August to have their say.

The government has been under pressure to protect whistleblowers since the state capture commission of inquiry exposed the extent of corruption at state-owned companies.

The justice department relied on established whistleblower protection legislation from Canada, the UK, New Zealand, Ghana, Namibia, and Ghana, among other countries, for a more comprehensive evaluation, said department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.

The move was in line with the commitment made by President Cyril Ramaphosa to protect corruption busters.

Ramaphosa told the state capture commission whistleblowers were key in the fight against corruption.

Phiri said the department shared this view as most whistleblowers exposed fraud and corruption that enabled this scourge.

He added: "The document covers both whistleblower and witness protection. The study aimed to evaluate the current legislation on protected disclosures and witness protection in South Africa, looking out for any gaps or shortcomings in the system. It is divided into three parts, examining the legal framework, procedures and practices, and resources available to support whistleblowers."

Phiri said the department was also reviewing the Protected Disclosures Act and Witness Protection Act to give effect to the commission's recommendations on the protection of whistleblowers.

He added the document proposed several protection measures, including establishing a fund to support whistleblowers and expanding the scope of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in handling protected disclosures.

Phiri said:

Furthermore, the discussion document recommends that whistleblowers be offered the necessary legal and emotional assistance to help them navigate the complicated legal system and deal with the emotional challenges that come with it. These recommendations are designed to create a comforting and supportive environment for whistleblowers, encourage accountability and transparency, and inspire more people to speak up against fraud and corruption in our society.

The extent of corruption at public entities heard by the State Capture Commission of Inquiry intensified calls for the protection of whistleblowers, some of whom live in hiding, are killed or suffer financial and emotional stress after exposing corruption.

State capture whistleblowers, like former Transnet employee Martha Ngoye and former Trillian CEO Bianca Goodson, are among those who have been outspoken about the challenges facing them.

Ngoye lifted the lid on the rot at Prasa, which saw the company suspend and dismiss her.

Goodson exposed dodgy dealings between Gupta-linked Trillian Management Consulting, Eskom, and Transnet.

She lost her job and suffered from depression. In 2021, she raised funds to cover the needs of whistleblowers who had lost their jobs.

Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran was murdered for exposing corruption at Tembisa Hospital on the East Rand.

News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks has produced a series of exposés titled Silenced, which laid bare rampant corruption at the hospital and delves into suspicious payments flagged by Deokaran before she was murdered in August 2021.







