44m ago

add bookmark

Whistleblower's complaint against Ramaphosa: Why Public Protector did not pursue matter any further

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A whistleblower laid a complaint with the Public Protector alleging that President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to provide him with protection. (Photo: Gallo Images)
A whistleblower laid a complaint with the Public Protector alleging that President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to provide him with protection. (Photo: Gallo Images)
  • A whistleblower laid a complaint with the Public Protector alleging that Ramaphosa failed to provide him with protection. 
  • Ramaphosa said he made no such promise - and said police would assess the situation and make a determination.
  • The Public Protector closed the report, without making findings.

The Public Protector has closed a report into allegations that President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to protect a whistleblower, despite apparently making an undertaking to do so, as no evidence of that promise could be established.

Thabiso Zulu, a whistleblower on the political killings in KwaZulu-Natal, was a victim of an unsuccessful assassination attempt in October 2019.

News24 previously reported that Zulu was shot by three men while walking in Copeville. He was struck in the arm and hospitalised. He later discharged himself, and went into hiding.

Zulu was also a whistleblower in exposing allegations of maladministration, corruption and the expenditure of public funds by the Umzimkhulu local municipality, in connection with the restoration of the heritage of the dilapidated Umzimkhulu Memorial Hall.

READ | Whistleblower Thabiso Zulu shot in 'assassination attempt' - reports

In Zulu's complaint to the Public Protector, he alleged that he had spoken to the then state security minister, Ayanda Dlodlo, who handed the phone to Ramaphosa.

He alleged that Ramaphosa promised that he would to be taken to a place of safety and provided with protection.

Zulu also alleged that his correspondence with Ramaphosa's former spokesperson, Khusela Diko, was evidence that the president had committed to providing security.

However, Zulu then alleged that the president had failed to provide the protection, despite having undertaken to do so.

In an affidavit by Ramaphosa, he said he had spoken to Zulu after being handed the phone by Dlodlo.

However, Ramaphosa denied that he undertook to provide Zulu with security protection at state expense. Instead, he made it clear that SAPS would assess the situation and make a determination, based on their assessment.

Diko said a journalist had told her that Zulu had been shot and was in hospital.

She relayed this information to the president's security advisor, Charles Nqakula, who informed her that he had spoken to the national police commissioner.

He also asked Diko to call the commissioner directly to inform him of Zulu's current status.

Diko was told by the commissioner that police officers had been deployed at the hospital to protect Zulu.

She could not get hold of Zulu via phone calls, and then texted him that officers had been deployed.

READ | Despite promises from Ramaphosa, whistleblower Thabiso Zulu still has no protection

Zulu responded that he had discharged himself. He said he was fine, and had spoken to Ramaphosa.

In her report, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said, having regard to the evidence obtained during the investigation and the regulatory framework determining the standard that the president should have complied with, her view was that the matter need not be pursued any further.

"Apart from the confirmation that a telephonic conversation did take place between the complainant and the president, the Public Protector is unable to make any determination on the contents of the conversation between him and the president and/or the alleged commitment made by the president," Mkhwebane said.

"However, having taken further notice of the subsequent events that transpired, that is, the statements of Ms Dlodlo and Ms Diko as contained in their respective affidavits, I am inclined to conclude that their conduct and that of Mr Charles Nqakula, the security advisor to the president, seem to corroborate the contentions by the president as deposed to in his affidavit."


Mkhwebane decided to close the matter as no evidence of such an undertaking could be established.

She added that it was also unclear how the president's conduct in this regard would constitute a failure to uphold the Constitution on his part.

Furthermore, Zulu was afforded protection following a successful high court application by the SA Human Rights Commission, but asked to be removed from it for personal reasons, "thereby rendering the basis for his complaint to the Public Protector inconsequential".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorayanda dlodlocyril ramaphosacorruption
Lottery
Sweet Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
After the opening weekend of URC action, what did you make of the South African struggles?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It exposed the quality of South African rugby...
42% - 1445 votes
There were positives to take
7% - 251 votes
We shouldn't read too much into one weekend
18% - 607 votes
It will take the SA sides time to adjust to the new competition
33% - 1155 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

5h ago

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

23 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.21
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.41
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.64
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,723.61
-0.6%
Silver
21.49
-4.3%
Palladium
1,856.00
-1.3%
Platinum
950.24
-1.8%
Brent Crude
79.09
-0.6%
Top 40
58,022
+1.0%
All Share
64,364
+0.9%
Resource 10
57,216
+0.6%
Industrial 25
83,246
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,645
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in...

3h ago

FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in memory of his uncle
WATCH | Sheep puts best trotter forward with prosthetic leg

28 Sep

WATCH | Sheep puts best trotter forward with prosthetic leg
PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay

22 Sep

PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo