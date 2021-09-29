Whistleblower's complaint against Ramaphosa: Why Public Protector did not pursue matter any further

A whistleblower laid a complaint with the Public Protector alleging that Ramaphosa failed to provide him with protection.

Ramaphosa said he made no such promise - and said police would assess the situation and make a determination.

The Public Protector closed the report, without making findings.

Thabiso Zulu, a whistleblower on the political killings in KwaZulu-Natal, was a victim of an unsuccessful assassination attempt in October 2019.

News24 previously reported that Zulu was shot by three men while walking in Copeville. He was struck in the arm and hospitalised. He later discharged himself, and went into hiding.

Zulu was also a whistleblower in exposing allegations of maladministration, corruption and the expenditure of public funds by the Umzimkhulu local municipality, in connection with the restoration of the heritage of the dilapidated Umzimkhulu Memorial Hall.

In Zulu's complaint to the Public Protector, he alleged that he had spoken to the then state security minister, Ayanda Dlodlo, who handed the phone to Ramaphosa.



He alleged that Ramaphosa promised that he would to be taken to a place of safety and provided with protection.

Zulu also alleged that his correspondence with Ramaphosa's former spokesperson, Khusela Diko, was evidence that the president had committed to providing security.

However, Zulu then alleged that the president had failed to provide the protection, despite having undertaken to do so.

In an affidavit by Ramaphosa, he said he had spoken to Zulu after being handed the phone by Dlodlo.

However, Ramaphosa denied that he undertook to provide Zulu with security protection at state expense. Instead, he made it clear that SAPS would assess the situation and make a determination, based on their assessment.



Diko said a journalist had told her that Zulu had been shot and was in hospital.

She relayed this information to the president's security advisor, Charles Nqakula, who informed her that he had spoken to the national police commissioner.



He also asked Diko to call the commissioner directly to inform him of Zulu's current status.

Diko was told by the commissioner that police officers had been deployed at the hospital to protect Zulu.

She could not get hold of Zulu via phone calls, and then texted him that officers had been deployed.

Zulu responded that he had discharged himself. He said he was fine, and had spoken to Ramaphosa.

In her report, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said, having regard to the evidence obtained during the investigation and the regulatory framework determining the standard that the president should have complied with, her view was that the matter need not be pursued any further.

"Apart from the confirmation that a telephonic conversation did take place between the complainant and the president, the Public Protector is unable to make any determination on the contents of the conversation between him and the president and/or the alleged commitment made by the president," Mkhwebane said.

"However, having taken further notice of the subsequent events that transpired, that is, the statements of Ms Dlodlo and Ms Diko as contained in their respective affidavits, I am inclined to conclude that their conduct and that of Mr Charles Nqakula, the security advisor to the president, seem to corroborate the contentions by the president as deposed to in his affidavit."





Mkhwebane decided to close the matter as no evidence of such an undertaking could be established.



She added that it was also unclear how the president's conduct in this regard would constitute a failure to uphold the Constitution on his part.



Furthermore, Zulu was afforded protection following a successful high court application by the SA Human Rights Commission, but asked to be removed from it for personal reasons, "thereby rendering the basis for his complaint to the Public Protector inconsequential".