White supremacist slapped with interim protection order to protect Jewish leader

A court has ordered the removal of anti-Semitic comments and content directed at the Gauteng chairperson of the SAJBD.

The court also granted an interim protection order against Jan Lamprecht.

He has 48 hours to remove the content from all of his platforms.



The Randburg Magistrate's Court has granted an interim protection order against white supremacist Jan Lamprecht after complaints by the Gauteng chairperson of the SA Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD).

It also ordered the removal of all references and pictures/photos of Karen Milner from websites and platforms within 48 hours of the order.

SAJBD spokesperson Charisse Zeifert said in a statement an interim protection order was issued against Lamprecht following an application by Milner, who also lodged a complaint of crimen injuria against him.

News24 reported that Milner applied for the order after receiving hate mail.

"He had put my picture up and disclosed my place of work; it was evident that the [threatening] e-mail came after he listed my details on his website," Milner said last month.

"There is no question in my mind that the hate mail I received was connected to his website. I am frightened because of the ease with which we see violence incited in society, but I will not be intimidated," she said.

The application for a protection order was served on Lamprecht on 19 October. In a video on his website, he said he battled to find a lawyer to represent him in a matter involving a Jewish person.

"Over many years, Lamprecht has used his website to promote Nazi propaganda and disseminate extreme anti-Semitic and racist content. His published comments include, 'given what a race of two-faced, backstabbing fiends they are, I... have made the argument that there is no such thing as a good Jew'; and, 'They need to meet a new kind of white man, the kind they’ve not met since the time of Hitler..’," said Zeifert.

Zeifert said he continued to post inflammatory material about Milner even after being served with the protection notice and Milner’s legal team Laurence Hodes and Ian Levitt presented additional evidence against him.

In terms of the interim order, Lamprecht is prohibited from engaging in, and attempting to engage in, harassment of Milner, posting any pictures or videos or references of her on websites, and, all references and pictures or photos are to be removed and deleted from all websites and platforms within 48 hours of the order.

Lamprecht is expected back in court on 16 March next year for the final order appearance. The interim order will be in place until then.

Comment was sought via the website, from Lamprecht, and will be added when it is available.