'Who told you to come and testify?' - defence witness in Rameez Patel trial goes silent in court

A witness in the murder trial of Rameez Patel refused to answer certain questions by going silent for several minutes during cross-examination.

His actions frustrated the prosecutor and the judge.

Rameez Patel is on trial for the murder of his wife in 2015.

A defence witness in the trial of murder accused Rameez Patel completely froze while under cross-examination by the State in the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo on Tuesday.

The witness, Doctor Babula, had, at first, testified without hesitation when questioned by defence lawyer, advocate Meshack Thipe, on some of the events that had transpired on the day of the murder.

The defence brought him in as a witness to corroborate certain aspects of Patel's evidence-in-chief.

Patel is on trial for the murder of his wife, Fatima, at their marital home in the suburb of Nirvana in Polokwane on 10 April 2015.

Babula testified that he was a general worker at Patel's retail business in Nirvana, from 2010 to 2017. He testified about the activities at the shop on the day of the crime.

He said Patel arrived in the morning in formal wear, but had a change of clothing after lunch - something he did almost daily.

He said on the day of the crime, Patel's household helper, Sibongile, arrived with two of Patel's children in a blue Toyota Corolla in the afternoon. The car was driven by Patel's brother, Razeen.

After some time, Razeen, Sibongile and the two children drove off again. Patel followed in a gold-coloured bakkie.

But under cross-examination by prosecutor, advocate Lethabo Mashiane, Babula contradicted himself.

When Mashiane asked him to clarify about the cars, Babula said he couldn't remember who drove which car "because they have a fleet of cars".

After persistent probing on the issue, Mashiane then asked him:

Who told you to come and testify?

It was at this stage that Babula seemingly went into a quiet state of paralysis. He went silent for almost five minutes despite Mashiane and Judge Joseph Raulinga pushing him to answer the question.

He later replied: "I just came on my own."

Mashiane then asked him again: "How did you know the accused was in court today?"

Babula again went silent for a few minutes, much to Mashiane and Raulinga's frustration.

The judge then remarked: "I find it very strange. This has never happened in my entire career. Whoever coached you must be a very good teacher."

Mashiane agreed: "In this field we never cease to learn."

The judge then asked Thipe to assist.

However, the defence lawyer said: "It's a simple question. I don't know why he doesn't want to answer. He's under cross-examination and how do I get in there as a (defence) counsel?"

Patel has maintained his innocence and had earlier suggested in court that his wife may have been killed while he was at work.

