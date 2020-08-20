Who's leading government business while Mabuza is booked off?

The DA wants to know what will happen to the parliamentary oral questions posed to the deputy president.

The deputy president's parliamentary counsellor accused the DA of casting aspersions.

The DA said they wish him well, but it is a legitimate question.

According to his parliamentary counsellor, Deputy President David Mabuza is "not incapacitated" - but the question remains: Who fulfils the functions of the leader of government business while Mabuza is on sick leave?

At Thursday morning's meeting of the National Assembly Programming Committee, DA deputy chief whip Jacques Julius said he did not want to be insensitive, but he hoped clarity would be provided on the situation with Mabuza, who is also the leader of government business.

Mabuza was due to answer questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, but on Monday, after consultation with his doctor, he informed the Speaker of the National Assembly he would be unable to attend.

Last month, he cancelled question sessions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and the National Assembly.

"What happens to his questions and the work of the leader of government business?" asked Julius.

"Even though we feel for our colleagues who are ill, government work must continue."

Mabuza's parliamentary counsellor, ANC MP Hope Papo, took exception to Julius' question.

"Mr Julius keeps raising this issue as if the deputy president doesn't want to answer," Papo said.

"Must the deputy president defy medical advice?

"The deputy president is not incapacitated, but was asked actually to not actually answer questions," he said, adding that Mabuza would speak for up to three hours.

"Every time this issue comes up, Mr Julius cast aspersions on the deputy president."

He said the presiding officers must look into it, and the committee should look at how often Mabuza is required to answer questions.

Currently, the rules require him to answer questions in the National Assembly once a month. The questions on the question paper are still those from July, which he hasn't answered.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said the DA wished Mabuza well.

"Mr Julius does not act with male fide (in bad faith)," she said, adding that it was a legitimate question to ask who was acting as leader of government business.

"Let's not cast aspersions on one another."

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu suggested they schedule a parliamentary motion that would allow Mabuza's office to provide written answers.

On 8 August, News24 reported that Mabuza's spokesperson, Matshepo Seedat, denied that Mabuza was ill, but said that he needed time off to "rest and attend to his health".

The Constitution states that the deputy president is accountable to Parliament.

