42m ago

add bookmark

Why AfriForum is demanding access to the ANC's tax records

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An ANC supporter waves a flag.
An ANC supporter waves a flag.
Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas
  • AfriForum filed a PAIA application to seek access to the ANC's tax records. 
  • The ANC reportedly owes SARS over R100 million. 
  • Paul Mashatile denied the debt, but admitted that, in the past, the party's "tax compliance was not rigorous".

Lobby group AfriForum wants access to the ANC's tax records, dating back to 1994. 

The organisation filed a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to demand to access the ANC's tax records, citing suspicions of "preferential treatment".

According to the Daily Maverick, the party owes SARS over R100 million in unpaid taxes, for employee tax and other charges. 

AfriForum is demanding:

  • The tax records and returns for the ANC from the year 1994 to today;
  • The full amount in arrears, if any, which is due and payable by the ANC to SARS;
  • An indication of the steps taken by SARS to collect this outstanding amount from the ANC;
  • If SARS has not yet taken formal steps, to provide reasons for the failure to do so; and
  • Provide an indication of whether the ANC enjoys preferential treatment in tax collection matters and, if so, the legal and rational basis for such treatment.

AfriForum said it previously requested similar information, but failed in its bid. 

"In September 2021, AfriForum sent a letter to Edward Kieswetter, SARS commissioner, requesting details regarding the R102 million owed to SARS by the ANC. No answer was received. Therefore, AfriForum is taking the next legal step," AfriForum said. 

READ | ANC staff down tools over dispute over outstanding wages with party

ANC is not a tax evader 

While admitting the ANC had a tax bill issue, the ANC's treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, said the party was not a tax evader. 

The ANC has, in recent years, struggled to keep a check on its finances, with the party delaying in paying its staffers' salaries on time. 

Mashatile on Tuesday said the ANC had tax issues when he took over the office in 2017. He said the first thing he did was to approach SARS, to develop a payment plan. 

In a statement issued on Monday, the ANC and Mashatile denied reports of owing SARS. 

Mashatile said the ANC had made a payment to SARS in February. 

READ | High Court grants access to former president Jacob Zuma's tax records

He insisted the governing party was not a tax evader. 

"Someone took information that was sent to the ANC treasurer by SARS last year. We are paying SARS. The last payment was on 28 February this year. Prior to 2018, we found a situation where tax compliance was not rigorous. I travelled to Brooklyn in Pretoria to meet with SARS to deal with those arrears. This issue that the ANC is a tax evader is not true," Mashatile said in an interview with Talk Radio 702. 

He was reluctant to blame his predecessors, Zweli Mkhize and Mathews Phosa, despite stating that the party had a relaxed approach to its tax affairs. 

Mashatile called on SARS to be more vigilant in following up with non-compliant taxpayers. 

The ANC had previously forfeited its political funding payouts from the Electoral Commission of SA to settle the millions it owed to SARS.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
afriforumancsarspaul mashatilepoliticscourts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
72% - 647 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
28% - 254 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.54
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.10
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.13
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,910.68
-0.6%
Silver
24.46
-1.7%
Palladium
2,092.00
-6.4%
Platinum
974.50
-1.3%
Brent Crude
112.48
-7.3%
Top 40
67,922
+0.7%
All Share
74,789
+0.8%
Resource 10
77,741
-2.8%
Industrial 25
82,980
+3.0%
Financial 15
17,759
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
One-month-old baby, teen boy and woman die in head-on-collision in Mpumalanga

2h ago

One-month-old baby, teen boy and woman die in head-on-collision in Mpumalanga
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo