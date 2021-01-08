'Why are thugs roaming around during curfew?' - Family of slain Cape Town man demands answers from Cele

A 20-year-old man, picking up essential workers during the curfew, was murdered on Wednesday evening.

The family of the victim believes Police Minister Bheki Cele should be held answerable for his murder.

Cele said the police would hunt down the killers and hold them accountable.

A 20-year-old Mitchells Plain man was shot dead on Wednesday night in Samora Machel, while transporting essential workers.

He was found inside a Toyota Quantum with a gunshot wound to his head in Anthony French Street at 21:30, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

"It is believed that the driver is contracted to transport employees.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated with no arrests yet," Rwexana said.

The family of the slain man, identified as Ubaidullah Ebrahiem Rawoot, said he was murdered while picking up essential workers. He was assisting his father who runs a family transport business.

They told the Daily Voice that, as a family, they want accountability from Cele.

"We want to know why these thugs were allowed to roam around during the curfew," a family member told the publication.

Cele told News24 the police would hunt down the criminals responsible for the murder and make them account but added the curfew did not increase the police's accountability.

"Curfew doesn't make us account more. Accountability is the same at whatever lockdown level we found ourselves in and police have a constitutional mandate which remains unchanged," he said.

