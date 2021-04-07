1h ago

add bookmark

Why claimants will have to wait a little bit longer to return to District Six

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Phase 3 redevelopment of District Six in Hanover Street.
Phase 3 redevelopment of District Six in Hanover Street.
Supplied
  • The handover of 108 housing units was supposed to take place at the end of April.
  • The seven phases run concurrently from 2020 to 2024.
  • The delay is due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development confirmed yet another delay in the handover of 108 housing units for the District Six claimants. 

According to the department, the delay is due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown.

The department said in a statement on Wednesday: "This department is a developer of phase 3 of District Six Redevelopment. In this phase, the department is building 108 housing units, which will be handed over to claimants once they are completed.

"There were 24 housing units built in phase 1 and 115 for phase 2. As the world is currently experiencing the effect of Covid-19, the global pandemic affected the construction of District Six. As a result, some delays were just inevitable." 

It said it remains committed to returning the people of District Six to their ancestral land.

READ | District Six: Claimants to return home 55 years after being forcibly removed

Minister Thoko Didiza's spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo told News24 there were two reasons why the handover could not take place.

"The first reason was due to Covid-19 regulations, and the second was, because the contractor was supposed to comply with health and safety protocols, it had an impact on the productivity on site. 

"The department is also working very closely with the City of Cape Town to complete the commission of municipal services. But as soon as we are lowering the lockdown regulations, the contractors can start again with the construction," he said. 

Ngcobo said the department hopes for the construction of the homes to be completed by June.

Phases

The housing handover was meant to take place at the end of April. There are seven phases, which are expected to run concurrently from 2020 to 2024. 

This year marks 55 years since thousands of people were forcefully removed from District Six when it was declared a "whites-only" area under the Apartheid Group Areas Act.

ALSO READ | Lack of income generation threatens District Six Museum's survival

Claimants from the District Six Working Committee were locked in a class-action lawsuit against the government over its failure to deliver restitution 27 years into democracy.

A 2019 judgment ruled that the department failed to comply with a court order to draft a plan to redevelop District Six.

The committee's spokesperson, Karen Breytenbach, said: "The long delays are not ideal [for] claimants [that] have been waiting for years. We hope people can move back when Ramadan ends.

"However, we don't know yet who the 108 claimants are who will move in. We have concerns regarding some of our most vulnerable and elderly claimants and are compiling a list that we will submit to the government this week, just to make sure no one falls through the cracks."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townhousing
Lottery
Easter weekend just got sweeter for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 5917 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1722 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7160 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.52
(-0.0)
GBP/ZAR
19.96
(-0.6)
EUR/ZAR
17.26
(+0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.07
(-0.6)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.0)
Gold
1,739.52
(-0.2)
Silver
25.20
(+0.2)
Platinum
1,228.50
(-1.1)
Brent Crude
62.74
(+1.0)
Palladium
2,625.86
(-2.3)
All Share
67,160
(-1.3)
Top 40
61,410
(-1.5)
Financial 15
12,200
(-0.6)
Industrial 25
87,501
(-2.7)
Resource 10
68,336
(-0.3)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo