1h ago

add bookmark

Why constant court postponements are a source of concern for family of slain Elvis Nyathi

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The seven accused of allegedly murdering Elvis Nyathi.
The seven accused of allegedly murdering Elvis Nyathi.
File
  • The family of Elvis Nyathi are worried the continuous postponements in the case involving his alleged killers could jeopardise the case. 
  • The case against the seven accused was postponed in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.
  • The State said witness statements, crime scene photos and postmortem results were outstanding.

The continuous postponements of the case involving the seven men accused of murdering Zimbabwean Elvis Nyathi is worrying, his family said on Thursday.

"The postponements are very worrying because they end up leading to the case losing its momentum. We thought that, since the world is watching, that it was going to put pressure on the magistrate to make a very serious decision," Nyathi's cousin, Mphathisi Ndlovu, told News24.

Ndlovu, who was speaking after the Randburg Magistrate's Court postponed the matter to 24 August, said they were worried that those responsible for the murder may never be brought to book.

PODCAST | What is behind the mass shootings in Khayelitsha

The prosecutor, Dinesh Nandkissor, told the court that witness statements, crime scene photos, and postmortem and mortuary results were still outstanding.

Nandkissor said the State was still waiting for the Director of Public Prosecution to decide whether the matter would be transferred to the Johannesburg High Court.

elvis nyathi
Elvis Nyathi.
Supplied

Cedric Raseala, 42, Baron Mashele, 31, Godfrey Mahlo, 31, Thomas Serebane, 53, Phumuduza Tshirangwana, 38, Thabo Makgatho, 32, and Puleng Chipape, 34, were each granted bail of R3 000 at their previous court appearance on 13 May.

Nyathi was killed in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, on 7 April 2022, allegedly by a group of attackers.

The seven men face charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and extortion. 

Ndlovu said that, before Nyathi died, he had bought a stand in Zimbabwe to build a house for his family.

READ | Groblersdal assault case: Eyewitness claimed complainant provoked accused, bail denied

"He died before doing that, but the people of Zimbabwe and South Africa managed to donate money to complete the house. At least, the children now have a shelter because they built a two-room house for them."  

He said Nyathi's wife, who is back in Zimbabwe, was still grieving and they were in regular communication with her.  

"Life has to move on. It is painful and something she will never forget, but she has to move on and stand up, and do something for the children to grow and go to school.

"She is worried that, because she didn't come for the identification parade, it will end up with them getting away with it. But she was very scared coming back to South Africa because of the experience that she suffered." 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
elvis nyathigautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think striking Eskom workers should be fired?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they must face disciplinary action and possible charges
66% - 3718 votes
No, stop scapegoating underpaid workers for government's mess
12% - 692 votes
Well, firing them won't solve the load shedding crisis
22% - 1226 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.74
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.09
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.04
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.44
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,743.70
+0.3%
Silver
19.34
+0.7%
Palladium
2,000.00
+4.0%
Platinum
877.00
+2.1%
Brent Crude
100.69
-2.1%
Top 40
61,804
+3.5%
All Share
67,972
+3.4%
Resource 10
63,743
+5.4%
Industrial 25
83,558
+2.6%
Financial 15
14,840
+3.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo