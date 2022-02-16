Why COPE wants Ramaphosa to fire both Bheki Cele and Khehla Sitole

COPE wants Bheki Cele and Khehla Sitole dismissed.

Cele accused Sitole of plotting with Julius Malema, an allegation which Sitole denied.

COPE is concerned about the low morale in the police service.

COPE wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire both Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole for engaging in bitter, public spats.

The political party says the public disagreements of the two top officials are killing the morale of police officers.

The long-standing tension between Cele and Sitole reached boiling point this week.

On Monday, Cele told Parliament that Sitole met EFF leader Julius Malema on 10 December 2020 in Pretoria, where a plot was hatched to remove him as police minister.

He dropped the bombshell during the debate on the State of the Nation Address.

Sitole, in a statement, denied the plot. Cele later withdrew his allegations.

He said his meeting with Malema was requested by Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale to discuss threats against the EFF leader.

In a statement, COPE national spokesperson Dennis Bloem said: "These embarrassing, scandalous public outbursts could have been avoided if the president [Cyril Ramaphosa] could have listened to our call to fire Minister Bheki Cele.

"President Ramaphosa must be honest with the people of the country and tell us why it is so difficult for him to fire both the minister and the commissioner. Are they perhaps having dirty files on him?"

He said COPE was extremely concerned about the low morale in the police service because of leadership that was not credible.

Bloem said it was clear that the country would never succeed in the fight against crime, as long as Cele was the police minister.

"The whole country knows and can see that there is a breakdown in the relationship between the minister of police and the commissioner. Unfortunately, it is only President Ramaphosa who pretends not to see it."



Bloem called on Ramaphosa to put the country's safety and security before the interests of his comrades.

"Minister of Police Bheki Cele must be fired,” COPE said.

A panel of experts appointed to probe the reasons behind the July 2021 unrest recommended to Ramaphosa that the appointment procedure of the national police commissioner, as set out in the Constitution, may need to be changed.

The panel, led by Professor Sandy Africa, found the "opaqueness" of Cele and Sitole's relationship may have led to an apparent breakdown of communication before and during the July unrest, News24 reported.



At the height of the deadly unrest in July 2021, one of the largest business chambers in the country, The Border-Kei Chamber of Business in the Eastern Cape, accused Cele and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo of dropping the ball.

In a two page letter, dated 14 July, the chamber's executive director, Lizelle Maurice, told Ramaphosa that the organisation was "... extremely concerned and appalled at the visible lack of action and decisive leadership", from Cele and Dlodlo.

Acting presidential spokesperson Tyrone Seale did not immediately respond to questions. His response will be added once received.