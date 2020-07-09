1h ago

Why did he have to die so cruelly? - family of Afrikaans singer killed on farm

Jenna Etheridge
Wynand Breedt with his mom Beulah and sisters Lynette and Christelle. (Supplied)
  • The family of Afrikaans singer, Wynand Breedt, say there is a void in their family after he was shot and killed last week.
  • Friends describe him as caring and warm, as well as one of the best musicians. He also ran an academy.
  • No arrests have been made.


The family of Afrikaans singer, Wynand Breedt, are struggling to comprehend how someone was able to shoot him in cold blood at his farm outside Worcester last week.

His mother, Beulah Breedt, and sisters, Lynette Brown and Christelle Human, told News24 that they were a very close family and there was now a void.

"It's a struggle every day to try to understand why Wynand had to die so cruelly," said Human.

"There are no words that can describe how hurt we are. He was very special to us and always will be. He was and always will be a 'celeb' in our eyes."

Breedt, 45, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest at his farm around 22:30 on Friday evening.

While the details are still being established, according to Thomas van Dalen, AfriForum's head of community safety in the Western Cape, nothing was taken from the property.

He said last week that it was believed that Breedt and his partner, John Sinclaire, had been out, and Breedt was shot allegedly by an unknown attacker when they arrived back at the farm in the evening.

The motive for the killing has not yet been established.

No arrests

Worcester police spokesperson Captain Tobela Dyasi said no one had been arrested yet.

Provincial police indicated that the Serious and Violent Crime Detective unit was still investigating and further details could not be disclosed at this stage.

Friend Tony de Klerk described Breedt as "an incredibly loving, funny person".

"I think Wynand brought not only music into everyone's lives, but great care and warmth to everyone that knew him," he said.

"His enthusiasm and love for his life was shared with everyone he knew."

Wynand Breedt (supplied by family)
Wynand Breedt. (Supplied)

André van Deventer, who met Breedt at one of his concerts, said he was a beautiful person.

"I believe especially Afrikaans music has lost one of the best," he said on Wednesday.

Breedt ran a music academy and offered lessons in singing, music theory, guitar, keyboard and recorder.

"What I will always remember about him is his love for children, both big and small," said Van Deventer.

"He had endless patience with them. And he also loved animals. It is actually through my guide dog that we met at a concert of [his]."

Breedt's family thanked everyone for their messages and support.

They said their hearts went out to all he had met and to those who looked up to him, not only as a music tutor but as a friend.

"Our hearts also go out to his partner, John, who always assisted him in realising his dreams and who was left with an empty place next to him forever."

