1h ago

add bookmark

'Why did we mock those who warned us about apartheid? - former Naspers chairperson

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ton Vosloo.
Ton Vosloo.
Jaco Marais
  • The former chairperson of the Naspers board, Ton Vosloo, has acknowledged the media "acted mockingly" against those who warned against racial segregation.
  • His musings were published in Die Burger after he attended a relative's graduation.
  • Seven years ago, Media24, which is part of Naspers, apologised for its complicity in apartheid.

Why did the media act "so mockingly" against those who warned about the dangers of apartheid?

This is one of the questions Ton Vosloo, the former chairperson of the Naspers board, journalist and editor, asked in a letter published on Netwerk24 and Die Burger.

"These musings of an elderly Afrikaans speaker are far too late. Why did we, in our fiery youth and with our prowess as seasoned journalists, act so mockingly against those who warned us about the perils of forced racial segregation?" he wrote.

"Why did we support the government of the time when it violated the Constitution by filling the Senate with staunch Nationalists to remove the so-called coloureds from the electoral roll?

"Why did we merely accept it when Justice and Police Minister Jimmy Kruger - to the applause of a National Party audience - defiantly said the death of Steve Biko at the hands of the brutal security police left him cold?"

Vosloo, who started as a junior reporter at the company, was reflecting after attending a relative's graduation at the University of Cape Town.

News24's Impact Report 2022: A look back at the stories that shaped the year

"I recall the Afrikaner nationalism in the 1950s and 1960s; the prison sentence that was imposed if you advocated for open universities. The persecution of Nusas [National Union of South African Students], the branding of forward-thinking students as communists or liberals. That stuff is now forgotten and buried," he wrote.

"As I was sitting there [at the graduation], I became ashamed of our beliefs and actions at the time. We spilt so much unnecessary blood and effected pain and punishment, instead of building a joint society as we now experience it, with all its flaws.

"It's a different country now. If managed properly, we can also get to a normal level of acceptance without the sharp edges of racism."

Nasionale Pers (National Press) was founded by JBM (Barry) Hertzog in Stellenbosch in 1915, soon after founding the National Party, which later governed the country and enforced a system of racial segregation.

When apartheid was abolished, the Afrikaans press declined to make a submission to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), News24 previously reported.

However, more than 100 Afrikaans-speaking journalists later submitted affidavits to the TRC in their individual capacity, acknowledging the Afrikaans press had been integral in helping to keep apartheid in place and should have accepted moral responsibility for what happened.

In 2015, the Khulumani Support Group called on Media24 and Naspers to create a fund for victims of gross human rights violations.

This after then-Media24 CEO Esmare Weideman apologised for the company's role in apartheid, acknowledging complicity in a "morally indefensible political regime and the hurtful way in which this played out in our newsrooms and boardrooms".

She made these remarks at the 100-year celebration of Naspers and Die Burger.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
naspersmedia24politicsmediaapartheid
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
47% - 4147 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 201 votes
It makes no difference
51% - 4494 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.18
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.66
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
18.18
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.44
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,795.13
-1.1%
Silver
23.58
-1.6%
Palladium
1,672.00
-1.4%
Platinum
988.00
-1.4%
Brent Crude
82.20
+2.7%
Top 40
67,100
-0.9%
All Share
73,225
-0.8%
Resource 10
71,217
-1.7%
Industrial 25
90,143
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,649
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

7h ago

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

19 Dec

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo