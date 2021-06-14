44m ago

add bookmark

Why former DA members are suing Mmusi Maimane for R1 million each

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mmusi Maimane.
Mmusi Maimane.
Chante Schatz/News24
  • Four former DA councillors have lodged court papers to sue former party leader Mmusi Maimane.
  • The councillors resigned at the height of an acrimonious battle between the DA and former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille. 
  • In a newsletter, Maimane mentioned the adverse findings the Bowmans report made against some councillors.

Four former DA members are each suing their former party leader, Mmusi Maimane, for R1 million for reputational damage.

Suzette Little, Shaun August, Greg Barnardo and Thulani Stemele resigned from the City of Cape Town council and the DA in October 2018.

They got the legal ball rolling last week when they lodged papers in the Western Cape High Court.

The court action comes after Maimane, the then national DA leader, wrote in his newsletter that the councillors - there were five at the time - were all implicated in tender irregularities, according to a Bowmans report into suspected corruption at the council's transport authority.

Maimane was given a letter of demand in November 2018 to apologise for making "false and defamatory statements" - but Maimane ignored it.

In her court papers filed last week, Little stated that Maimane's statements had been concerning.

"The statements ... are wrongful and defamatory to the plaintiff [Little] and were widely published to a large national and international audience."

READ MORE | Former DA councillors threaten to sue Maimane for R1m each

In Maimaine’s newsletter, Bokamoso, titled "Cape Town Council: We cannot sacrifice accountability on the altar of false racial victimhood", he mentioned the adverse findings the Bowmans report had made against some councillors, adding:

For five DA councillors, the DA wasn't a racist party last month. But now that a forensic investigation by a credible legal firm has allegedly implicated them in tender irregularities, the DA is suddenly a racist party.

Maimane wrote: "These five councillors have resigned, claiming racial victimhood. Can it be coincidence that they have suddenly decided the DA is racist now that they stand accused of maladministration?"

Little said they were still waiting for a court date when the matter will be heard.

She said Maimane's comments did serious reputational harm to every councillor implicated.

"We asked him to withdraw the statements, but he was arrogant enough not to withdraw the statement. His comments have affected people's lives and he has made it clear we will meet him in court, so we will see him in court. We were never mentioned in the Bowmans report."

The resignation of the five councillors came at the height of an acrimonious battle between the DA and former mayor Patricia de Lille.

Barnardo said Maimane had ample time to apologise, but choose not to. 

"That statement is wrongful, defamatory and vindictive - and it caused havoc in my family and my broader community. Applying for jobs was also very difficult because companies were doing research and vetting candidates as well as doing credit checks."

Maimane did not want to comment when approached, and referred queries to his attorney, Dale Schmidt, who also denied to comment.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dammusi maimanecape townwestern capepoliticscourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
17% - 485 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
7% - 189 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
76% - 2136 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
view
Rand - Dollar
13.71
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.36
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.63
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.59
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,866.37
-0.6%
Silver
27.96
+0.1%
Palladium
2,765.40
-0.5%
Platinum
1,172.01
+1.8%
Brent Crude
72.69
+0.2%
Top 40
61,732
+0.5%
All Share
68,007
+0.4%
Resource 10
65,655
-0.2%
Industrial 25
88,346
+0.8%
Financial 15
13,723
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and...

08 Jun 2021

FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and the Cape Flats
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May 2021

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo