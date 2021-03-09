Why gender issues are not sufficiently highlighted in the NDP's Vision 2030

Gender issues are not sufficiently highlighted in Vision 2030.

The NPC was asked by President Cyril Ramaphosa to undertake a review of the status of implementation of Vision 2030.

The request was underpinned by a concern that progress in implementing the country's NDP is slow and uneven.

The Gender Review of the National Development Plan (NDP): Vision 2030 has found, among other things, that gender issues are not sufficiently highlighted, while other topics are covered in some detail.

Overall, the performance for Vision 2030 targets has been poor.



"The review finds that the government has policies and laws in place to address some of the issues highlighted. However, implementation of these policies and laws is often lacking," the paper, titled Planning perspectives on advancing women's emancipation and gender equality, reads.



This was revealed in the 24-page paper that was prepared for the National Planning Commission (NPC) by Professor Viviene Taylor, who is also the head of the Department of Social Development at the University of Cape Town.

Taylor said:

His request to the NPC was made in 2018 and was underpinned by a concern that progress in implementing the country's NDP is slow and uneven. A critical area of the NPC's work that intersects with all aspects of development is that of the urgency for women's emancipation and gender equality.





As a result, the NPC commissioned gender expert, Debbie Budlender, to independently take a view of the chapters in the NDP and examine the plan against what has been achieved or not in women's development and gender equality.

The assessment was guided by the following questions: What does the NDP propose about women's development and gender equality?

What progress has been achieved in terms of women's development and gender equality?

What are the existing gaps on women's development and gender equality within the NDP?

What needs to be done to ensure that the goals and targets set integrate women's emancipation and gender equality in the NDP, and what should be prioritised and achieved by 2030?







Taylor notes in the paper that the Gender Review of the NDP focuses on selected topics related to Vision 2030.

While all of the topics selected fall within the scope of selected chapters, several of the topics are not in Vision 2030, despite their importance for women's emancipation, development and gender equality.

Taylor further noted that the issues raised affect certain categories of women more than others.

Here are some of the specific findings, highlighted by the review, which require further planning attention in the medium and long term:

Unpaid care work as a key and recurring issue

The review found that Vision 2030 does not adequately emphasise the extent to which the unfair distribution of unpaid care work underlies women's overwhelming dominance in paid domestic work and other related issues.

"[Unpaid care work] needs to be recognised as an economic issue. It can be addressed in three broad ways: recognition, reduction and redistribution.

"Government policies need to incorporate strategies that incorporate these approaches. Not addressing the disproportionate burden of unpaid care work on women through planning will continue to exploit their time, labour and human development opportunities," the paper reads.

Improving education, innovation and culture

Vision 2030 highlights the need to address infrastructure backlogs, so all schools meet the education department's national standards.

The report finds that, while inadequate sanitation in schools affects all learners, it is female learners who are affected due to the conditions that have an impact on their right to dignity and well-being.

Water and sanitation

Vision 2030 envisages all South Africans enjoying affordable access to enough safe water and sanitation to sustain health and dignity.

The report further states that South Africa is designated as a water scarce country and that "from a gender perspective women are especially negatively affected because much of the care work they undertake requires water".

Other issues highlighted included:

- demographic trends,

- economy and unemployment,

- equal pay for work of equal value,

- social protection and others.

Taylor concluded that the issues and conditions that shape women's emancipation and gender equality are "complex, intersect with historic inequities and new risks and vulnerabilities that emerge in a global context of economic, environmental, social and epidemiological crises".

She further notes that, due to women being the majority of South Africa's citizens, their development and human rights cannot be added onto existing plans and programmes.

And that future planning requires a focus on "engendering institutional arrangements within and outside of state systems, ensuring gender redistributive policy, legislation and planning structures".

"Taking a deep dive into the NDP, the Technical Gender Review Report highlights the need for political will at all levels, and adequate resources to implement plans to achieve women's development and gender equality," Taylor stated.

You can read the paper here.