Why is ANC outsourcing its step-aside rule to NPA, Magashule asks in court papers

Ace Magashule has told the court that the ANC cannot rely on the NPA's decision on who is criminally charged as the basis for its step-aside policy.

Magashule is fighting his suspension from the ANC and has said the party's step-aside resolution is unconstitutional.

He, however, argued that only a court could reverse his effort to suspend Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president.

The ANC cannot rely on whether or not the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decides to charge a leader or member of the party as a basis for its step-aside policy.

This is the argument of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who said in a replying affidaivt that the party’s decision for criminally charged leaders to step aside was absurd.

He insisted that there was a real risk that ANC members would be subjected to baseless criminal charges.

"Insofar as criminally charged members are concerned, their selection is in fact left to the decisions of the NPA, a state entity over which this political party has no control. The mere fact that the noble goal of preserving integrity in the ANC must be whole dependent on the capacity and inclination of the NPA to charge or not charge a particular person, is the clearest indication of the inherent absurdity of the approach which the respondents seek this Honourable Court to embrace."

Magashule approached the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg in his battle with the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa against his suspension from the party.

READ | Magashule vs Ramaphosa: An acrimonious political divorce that has spilt over into court

Magashule wants the ANC’s step-aside policy declared unconstitutional, wants his suspension reversed but, at the same time, wants the court to enforce his attempt to suspend Ramaphosa.

The controversial party leader said those who crafted the ANC’s step-aside resolution at the Nasrec conference in 2017 "could never have dreamt that its invocation was ever going to be triggered only at the behest of the leadership of the NPA, or be outsourced to it".

The corruption-accused ANC public representatives, who have to "step aside", will be entitled to their salaries – paid for by the taxpayer – while not allowed to do any of the work. | @gerbjan https://t.co/InNrlQ17w8 — News24 (@News24) May 11, 2021

Magashule was suspended from the ANC after he failed to step aside from his position, given the criminal charges he faces.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte earlier told the court that the corruption, fraud and money laundering charges Magashule faces were too serious for the party to ignore.

But Magashule has told the court that the ANC's decision to enforce the party’s step-aside policy for those criminally charged was a distortion of the Nasrec policy.

Suspending Ace Magashule from the ANC and placing Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave are good signs that the war on corruption has begun, says Themba Maseko. | @MaliDayimani https://t.co/etMitGvPa4 — News24 (@News24) June 9, 2021

It is for this reason, that he is sticking to his bid to have Ramaphosa suspended.

Magashule denied the assertion that he had tried to suspend Ramaphosa in retaliation for his own suspension, and further denied that he had backdated a letter as a result.

READ MORE | Magashule vs ANC: These are the 3 judges allocated to hear the case

"The suggestion that my letter was 'retaliation' is accordingly preposterous and not supported on the admitted facts or the probabilities. It must accordingly be rejected."

He said the NEC did not have the power to set aside his attempt to suspend Ramaphosa and that it was effectively a "kangaroo court" for suspending him in absentia.

He bemoaned the fact that the ANC NEC had not allowed him to participate in a discussion around his suspension, but had allowed Ramaphosa to make inputs into the discussion that ultimately dismissed Magashule’s bid to suspend the ANC president.

He said Ramaphosa should have recused himself from the NEC deliberations on the validity of the suspension letter against him.

"Mr Ramaphosa was technically the complainant, arbiter and executioner all rolled in one," Magashule said.

The matter will be heard by Judges Jody Kollapen, Sharise Weiner and Edwin Molahleli on 24 and 25 June.