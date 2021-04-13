13m ago

add bookmark

Why Johannesburg's anti-crime cameras are similar to apartheid-era pass laws - expert

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Joburg's new anti-crime cameras have been criticised.
Joburg's new anti-crime cameras have been criticised.
Getty Images
  • An expert told a webinar that anti-crime cameras can do a lot of damage, similar to the apartheid-era pass laws. 
  • He said pass laws tried to "filter" people who accessed certain neighbourhoods, and such cameras tend to be similar. 
  • Cameras have, in the past, been used to target students involved in Fees Must Fall protests.
 

Johannesburg's anti-crime surveillance cameras can do a lot of damage, and can be even more destructive and exclusionary than South Africa's pass law system was, an expert has warned.

Michael Kwet, from Yale University, who researched Johannesburg's Safe City Initiative, on Tuesday told a webinar organised by the Southern African Institute of International Affairs "while there's a lot of hype, [the cameras] can do a lot of damage and they can be very destructive, and this was kind of like the pass law system in South Africa".

READ | ISIS-linked group forced out of Mozambique, says president

He said there were parallels with the apartheid government regulating racial quotas, trying to "filter" people who were allowed in whites-only neighbourhoods. He said "great efficiency" wasn't really achieved because, during that time, the technology was "extraordinarily primitive" and difficult to maintain.

He said:

But, nevertheless, the pass law system was very destructive, and it was used as a justification to harass people, sometimes to torture them if they didn't have a pass or the authorities said they didn't have a pass. So it could wind up being something that does a lot of damage.

He said cameras were used on campuses during the Fees Must Fall protests to "target" students and leaders throwing stones at buildings.

"If they were looking at targeting the movement on campus, they could use the footage to target students, and they did," he said.

He said there was a "growing capacity" in using these systems; for example, Vumacam in 2019 announced that it would install 50 000 cameras, but soon after the company announced that it was looking at doubling this.

Expanded

"If you look at how fast these systems have grown and how they have expanded in sophistication, there is actually good reason, from a civil rights and liberties perspective, to be very worried about the direction that this could go," he said.

"And it's not healthy, and it's not good to live in a filmed society, so going outside into an urban space, do you want that to be a filmed experience? I think the answer should be no."

He said there was no studies done with solid evidence, outside of anecdotal evidence by police authorities, that cameras are effective in helping to fight crime.

Cameras negatively affect civil liberties and freedoms, he said, and it does not address general problems people have with structural causes, such as poverty.

READ | These Joburg suburbs will have 1 400 cameras that read licence plates before the end of 2020

Kwet said there is generally not enough access to information about these surveillance cameras.

While he commended the City of Johannesburg for providing him with the information he requested, he said this should have been in the City’s report in the first place.

"I shouldn't have to go and ask them which cameras they are using," he said.

He said China was more "in your face" when talking about their cameras and smart city initiatives, while western governments tried to be more discreet and appear more "caring".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of johannesburggautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 7258 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 2122 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 8758 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.52
(-0.4)
GBP/ZAR
19.96
(-0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.34
(-0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.09
(-0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.1)
Gold
1,745.46
(+0.7)
Silver
25.34
(+2.1)
Platinum
1,159.00
(-1.3)
Brent Crude
63.28
(+0.5)
Palladium
2,698.50
(+0.7)
All Share
67,073
(+1.0)
Top 40
61,383
(+1.2)
Financial 15
12,155
(+0.1)
Industrial 25
87,974
(+1.6)
Resource 10
67,823
(+1.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys roof
5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter

09 Apr

5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

08 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo