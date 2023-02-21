50m ago

add bookmark

Why Judge Mlambo was disappointed in judge who took up position at Prasa

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele.
Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele.
Screenshot
  • The Judicial Conduct Tribunal has set aside three days to hear a case against Judge Tintswalo Nana Makhubele.
  • Makhubele has been accused of breaching the separation of powers principle by serving as a judge of the High Court while being the chairperson of Prasa. 
  • Civil organisation #UniteBehind filed a complaint against Makhubele in January 2019. 

Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo expressed great disappointment in Judge Tintswalo Nana Makhubele after she took up a position at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), an entity that was cast in a bad light publicly.

"My biggest disappointment was that there were a number of matters in the [Gauteng High Court] division involving alleged corrupt activities at Prasa," Mlambo said on Tuesday.

Mlambo was the first witness called during the first day of the three-day Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing against Makhubele.

The Gauteng judge president outlined what transpired after Makhubele was interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for a position on the High Court in early October 2017.

He told the tribunal he knew Makhubele as a silk at the Pretoria Bar but more as an acting judge.

Mlambo said he sent an email to all recommended judges, including Makhubele, informing them that they had to do handovers of all the matters they were involved in to start "clean".

READ | Stage 8 next? SA hits grim new record as more than half of power generation is offline

"When I say clean, [I meant] they have nothing else from an income earning perspective that they are attached to when they start."

Makhubele was placed at the Pretoria High Court, which she accepted, Mlambo said.

But an issue arose when the duty rosters for January 2018 were issued. Makhubele requested that her starting date be placed on hold because she was involved in "a number of things", Mlambo said.

Mlambo said Mkhubele requested a meeting, but he asked her to write to him explaining her view on her starting date. He did not receive a response from Makhubele.

Mlambo said he called Makhubele two weeks into January 2018 to follow up on why she had yet to take the oath of office.

A meeting was scheduled where Makhubele informed him that she could not start due to her position at the Water Tribunal, Mlambo said.

"She simply said that she can't come ... I brought up the issue of her interim board chairpersonship at Prasa. I asked if she could not come because she accepted a position based on what I have read in the media."

Makhubele agreed, he said.

"Her Water Tribunal responsibilities posed no issue. I think the Prasa issue stood in her way in terms of coming to take up the permanent judicial appointment. We realised that we were not able to persuade her."

Mlambo said he expressed "great disappointment" in Makhubele for accepting the Prasa position, having known from early October 2017 that she had been recommended for permanent judicial office.

"I specifically asked her how you could go and join an organisation featuring in this division where you were appointed as a judge, which is not cast in a good light in the public domain."

Mlambo said Makhubele stood her ground that she could not start in January and said that she did not want to disappoint "the minister".

SANDTON, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 03: Dunstan Mlam
Dunstan Mlambo.
Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

The minister Makhubele didn't want to disappoint was the then minister of transport Joe Maswanganyi. 

The civil society organisation #UnitedBehind lodged a complaint against Makhubele with the JSC three years ago, accusing her of gross judicial misconduct following her controversial term at Prasa.

GroundUp previously reported that Makhubele was accused of breaching the separation of powers principle by being both a judge of the High Court and the chairperson of Prasa, a position that falls under the executive branch, as well as of improper conduct while Prasa chairperson.

Makhubele was also named in the Zondo Commission’s report.

The tribunal is led by the retired Judge President of the KwaZulu-Natal High Court Achmat Jappie, retired Judge Seun Moshidi, and advocate Noxolo Maduba-Silevu.

Before Mlambo started his testimony on Tuesday, the tribunal dealt with #UnitedBehind’s application to cross-examination witnesses.

The organisation's advocate, Michael Bishop, said #UnitedBehind had been participating in the process from the time the complaint was laid and during all the pre-trial hearings with the understanding that it would be able to participate and question witnesses.

"We have a right to participate, but at the very least, the tribunal has the discretion to permit my client to participate," Bishop said. "We don’t want to waste the tribunal's time, we want to assist the tribunal, but we don’t believe that we can participate effectively without putting questions to witnesses and making arguments at the end of the proceedings."


Bishop said they would only ask relevant questions that the evidence leader had not asked.

Jappie said he would not allow cross-examination, but questions would be dealt with on a witness-to-witness basis."The witness will give evidence, and you are welcome to sit in. The evidence leader will lead the evidence, and if you think there is anything that should be brought out ... we would deal with it."

The tribunal continues.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
prasadustan mlambotintswalo makhubelegautengjohannesburgjudiciarylabour
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
36% - 2776 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
53% - 4109 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
11% - 840 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stage 8 looming: News24 journalists dive into Eskom, load shedding and the crumbling grid

5h ago

LISTEN | Stage 8 looming: News24 journalists dive into Eskom, load shedding and the crumbling grid
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.25
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
22.14
-1.7%
Rand - Euro
19.50
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.58
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Platinum
940.39
+1.8%
Palladium
1,532.46
+3.0%
Gold
1,839.33
-0.1%
Silver
21.94
+0.5%
Brent Crude
84.07
+1.3%
Top 40
72,786
-1.4%
All Share
78,811
-1.3%
Resource 10
70,543
-3.0%
Industrial 25
104,097
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,324
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Bikers in Cape Town join forces to ride over Ou Kaapse Weg in aid of animal welfare

12h ago

Bikers in Cape Town join forces to ride over Ou Kaapse Weg in aid of animal welfare
Cansa relay set for a March come back at Turfhall

12h ago

Cansa relay set for a March come back at Turfhall
PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape...

18 Feb

PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape Champion Tavern Chef title
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

5h ago

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

20 Feb

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo