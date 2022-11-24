1h ago

add bookmark

Why only the EFF knows whether Mpho Phalatse will continue as mayor of Joburg

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mpho Phalatse.
Mpho Phalatse.
Gallo/ Lubabalo Lesolle
  • Joburg councillors are still unsure whether Mpho Phalatse will remain the mayor by the end of the day.
  • The EFF is the decider for a motion against Phalatse and they are not saying which way they will vote.
  • The party is waiting on instructions from leader Julius Malema.

It's not just the media, but even councillors are in the dark over the motion of no confidence in the Johannesburg mayor. 

The only people who seem to know which way the vote will go is the EFF - and they're not talking to anybody.

Councillors in the opposition parties, however, say the EFF is waiting for leader Julius Malema to give the order. 

The ninth ordinary sitting of the council is in session, but it is being held "in committee", meaning that all media and other gallery members are not privy to the discussions and must wait outside.

Councillors say this is because the issues being discussed are "sensitive".

They will be discussing two items "in committee".

The first is the outcome of the investigation into the alleged breach of the code of conduct by councillor Loyiso Masuku. She was accused of corruption after a PPE tender.

The second item is allegations of misconduct against "senior managers, Section 56 employees".

There is no more information on this item.

The "in committee" discussions began at 12:30 and are ongoing.

Following these items are four motions of no confidence - two in the mayor, Mpho Phalatse, and one in the chairperson of the Section 79 committee for gender, youth and disabled, DA councillor Nakita Dellwaria.

READ | Joburg mayor Phalatse confident ahead of vote of no confidence

Another is in the chairperson of the environment, infrastructure and service delivery Section 79 committee, ActionSA councillor Lerato Ngobeni. 

On Wednesday, the belief was that the minority parties would withdraw the motions against Phalatse.

This was after the decision by Malema - who, two weeks ago, said the party would vote in defence of the DA in Johannesburg until the ANC agreed to back the EFF in Ekurhuleni.

The decision was taken because the ANC and EFF disagreed on who should govern in Ekurhuleni after Tania Campbell was axed in a motion of no confidence last month.

The DA's Campbell was then reinstated following a vote in the council because of this disagreement between the EFF and the ANC.

Johannesburg executive mayor Mpho Phalatse speaks
Johannesburg executive mayor Mpho Phalatse speaks with the ANC Johannesburg chair Dada Morero, who took over for the 25-days when she was axed, speak during a break in council on Thursday.
News24 Alex Patrick

The allegations were that the motions, brought by minority opposition parties, would be withdrawn until the ANC and the EFF could come to an agreement.

But, on Thursday, the chairperson of the ANC Ekurhuleni region, Mzwandile Masina, resigned as a councillor.

Masina was blamed for the failed ANC power grab in the metro.

DA councillors, who were confident the motions of no confidence in the mayor would be withdrawn, now say they are uncertain because there has "been a new development".

But no one knows precisely what this "development" is - only that "two conditions" must be met for the EFF to vote with the opposition.

ANC councillors appear jovial and say, "there is good news" - but won't divulge any further.

And EFF councillors say they are waiting for their leader to give the command.

READ | Mpho Phalatse believes she is still Joburg's mayor

Opposition councillors say there is a possibility that opposition minorities may take the mayor position, if the motion is successful, until January, when the ANC and EFF can work things out.

But leaders of these parties appeared unhappy by Thursday afternoon.

Some opposition councillors told News24 that it may be best to withdraw the motions of no confidence until January, as the council recess starts 8 December.

Meanwhile, City officials asked the media to eat their provided lunch packs in a boardroom, away from the council chambers.

A City representative told News24 that opposition parties had approached the Speaker, Colleen Makhubele, to ask that canned beverages be banned from the council chamber. The request was because cans could cause injury, even cuts, if thrown.

The lunches included cans of cold drinks.

According to the representative, councillors were more afraid of throwing cans at each other, "but we've had to make that a rule for everyone, so it includes the gallery too".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mpho phalatsemorerodadacolleen makhubelegautengjohannesburgpolitical partiespolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
33% - 2372 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
15% - 1073 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
52% - 3723 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.02
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.64
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.71
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.51
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.1%
Gold
1,756.75
+0.4%
Silver
21.52
-0.1%
Palladium
1,889.50
+0.2%
Platinum
991.00
-1.0%
Brent Crude
85.41
-3.5%
Top 40
66,765
+0.4%
All Share
73,127
+0.3%
Resource 10
71,474
+0.6%
Industrial 25
87,528
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,310
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

15 Nov

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

15 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo