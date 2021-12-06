Why opposition parties want to remove newly-elected Nelson Mandela Bay mayor before Christmas

Opposition parties are lobbying for support in Nelson Mandela Bay, in a bid to oust the mayor, Eugené Johnson.

The FF Plus and ACDP blame the mayor for the water crisis.

They say she failed to hold plumbers accountable for the failure to repair 4 000 leaks.

Opposition parties are plotting to remove the mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, Eugené Johnson, before Christmas.



As part of the new coalition government in the metro, she was elected as mayor on 22 November.

The Freedom Front Plus and the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) are lobbying other parties to endorse a motion of no confidence in Johnson.

FF Plus councillor Bill Harrington and the ACDP's Lance Grootboom confirmed to News24 the parties were working together to see the motion tabled before council.

For this to be considered by the speaker, Gary van Niekerk, the parties need the motion to be endorsed by at least 61 councillors.

There are 120 councillors in the Nelson Mandela Bay council and the majority form part of the coalition government led by Johnson.

After securing the signatures, the parties will likely ask the speaker to convene a special council meeting.

It will be Johnson's first and biggest test in the hot seat.

Asked on what grounds the newly-elected ANC mayor should be removed, Harrington pointed at the Nelson Mandela Bay water crisis. This is despite the fact that the water situation had been there long before the Johnson-led coalition government took over.

Large parts of the city are without water, due to a devastating drought, with water levels at the four dams supplying the metro at a collective 14%.

However, the metro said water leaks aggravated the situation, adding that it had recorded 4 000 leaks last month.

Harrington said the coalition government should be removed for failure to hold the city's 38 plumbers accountable for failing to repair leaks timeously.

Harrington explained: "The mayor stated that water leaks will be fixed within seven to 14 days of it being reported, while the turnaround time was 48 hours before the elections took place."

He added:

The current local government should rather hold the team of 38 plumbers accountable to repair leaks faster, instead they want to appoint another 13 more just because the organogram allows for 51 plumbers. With the current dispensation stating that there are currently 4 000 leaks on their books, and that an additional 100 are reported per day, the dispensation is on the back foot when they first fix each leak between seven and 14 days.

Harrington said vast amounts of fresh drinking water will be lost, even before the municipality acts or attends to a single leak.

Called for comment, Johnson accused Grootboom and Harrington of political jostling, adding that she would not dignify their "vague" plans with a response.

"Look, we cannot respond to unverified claims of political jostling, with reportedly vague and manufactured reasons for an alleged vote of no confidence. However, if a formal process is started, the speaker of council, in his capacity as chairperson of council meetings, will handle any such matter," she said.

Harrington added: "The ANC has no track record of proof that they can successfully rule in any municipality.

He added that his party will act as watchdogs to hold the local government accountable for misconduct, malpractice, wasteful expenditure and lack of service delivery.