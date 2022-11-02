Why parts of Emalahleni may have to spend Christmas without electricity

Parts of Emalahleni, in Mpumalanga, might spend Christmas in darkness due to repairs on a damaged transformer, which may take about 16 weeks to fix.

Residents in Kwa-Guqa, Hlalanikahle and Empumelelweni are now entering their second week of blackouts, which began on 19 October.

The DA expressed its dissatisfaction, saying the lengthy electricity breakdown would likely lead to further unemployment and increased poverty.



"The small and micro enterprises served by the substations are unable to operate and will soon be retrenching workers, who have to provide for their families, most of whom live in our community," said the DA's Susan Mathebula.

She called on the mayor, Ntombizanele Koni, to take immediate action.

Lesley Nhlapo, a mayoral committee member, said the damaged transformer was still undergoing assessment.

When asked about the 16-week repair period, Nhlapo said: "There is a possibility that it could take that long to fix.

"Unfortunately, there is no solution, but to wait for the transformer to be assessed and fixed. But the mayor is engaging with the municipality of Mbombela to see if they can give us their transformer."



